Jamaicans Urged To Register For June 14-16 Diaspora Conference

All is in place for the staging of the Jamaica 60 Diaspora Conference, and nationals at home and abroad are being urged to register to participate in the June 14-16 event.
The three-day conference is being staged by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade in hybrid format will be held under the theme ‘Re-igniting a Nation for Greatness’.
Interested persons can register free of cost by visiting the Ministry’s website at www.mfaft.gov.jm or by contacting the Secretariat by email at diasporaconference@mfaft.gov.jm.
Speaking at a JIS Think Tank on Tuesday (June 6) at the agency’s head office in Kingston, State Minister in the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Senator the Hon. Leslie Campbell, said that although the cost to attend the conference has been waived, persons still have to register to participate.
“For this year of our 60th anniversary of Independence, we are making it free. It is so significant to us… but you need to register to participate,” he said.
Senator Campbell, who has responsibility for the Diaspora Conference, said that “we are prepared; we have been working assiduously”.
“There are several teams across our legacy partners. They have their in-house experts, who have come together with our team from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade to plan the conference,” he added.
The State Minister expressed appreciation to the legacy partners – GraceKennedy Group Limited, Victoria Mutual Group and Jamaica National Group, and other sponsors and supporters, which he noted, have helped to reduce the costs for staging the conference, making it free for the participants.
He informed that among the main speakers is Chief Digital Officer and Corporate Vice President of Microsoft United States, Jacky Wright, who will speak about the digitisation of the Jamaican economy.
He noted that Ms. Wright’s presentation “will set the tone for where the conference will go”.
“Each area that we will be dealing with, whether it be health, education or agriculture, it will have that focus and what we can do to make it better, and so Jacky will streamline that for us,” he said.