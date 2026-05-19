Jamaicans Urged to Reclaim the Spirit of Volunteerism for Labour Day 2026

As Jamaica observes Workers’ Week 2026 and prepares for Labour Day activities across the island, citizens are being urged to reclaim the spirit of volunteerism and community action.

This call was made during the Workers’ Week and Labour Day Thanksgiving Service, held on Sunday (May 17) at The Bible Way Apostolic Church in Brompton, St. Elizabeth.

Government representatives, cultural officials, and civic leaders underscored the importance of collective effort, national pride, and resilience in building stronger communities.

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining and Member of Parliament for St. Elizabeth South Western, Hon. Floyd Green, emphasised that Jamaicans must restore the true meaning of Labour Day through acts of service and support for society’s most vulnerable.

He noted that one of the national projects announced for this year will be undertaken at the Lewis Town Early Childhood Institution in the parish known as Jamaica’s ‘breadbasket’.

Minister Green explained that while the school has long served the community, it now requires collective support to recover after sustaining severe damage during Hurricane Melissa in October last year.

“So, I’m inviting everybody on Monday, May 25, to support Labour Day activities at the school. We will have some support from the JDF (Jamaica Defence Force), SDC (Social Development Commission) and the JCDC (Jamaica Cultural Development Commission) but we also want some support from the community [members] as well,” he stated.

“Remember, Labour Day is a day to volunteer, not to ask where the pay is to go out and work. So, I look forward to Labour Day, when we will come together to help those who cannot help themselves,” Mr. Green added.

For her part, JCDC St. Elizabeth Parish Manager, Patrice Nephew, urged citizens to take pride in the parish’s legacy of hard work, excellence, and perseverance.

She emphasised that Jamaican culture extends beyond music, language, and cuisine, encompassing a strong work ethic and an enduring entrepreneurial spirit.

The Parish Manager encouraged residents of St. Elizabeth to remain united despite recent challenges and to continue working together in the spirit of national progress.

“Be proud of our heritage, excellence and honest labour,” Mrs. Nephew underscored.

The service also featured a message from Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, delivered by Mayor of Black River and Chairman of the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation, Councillor Richard Solomon.

In his message, Prime Minister Holness affirmed that Jamaican workers continue to embody resilience, creativity, and determination, qualities that will remain vital as industries evolve and new technologies emerge.

He further highlighted the growing influence of technology, artificial intelligence, climate change, and shifting work patterns on labour markets worldwide.

The Prime Minister emphasised that Jamaica must actively prepare its workforce to adapt to these global shifts through training, certification, digital transformation, and a commitment to lifelong learning.

The service, organised by the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation and the JCDC, formed part of activities marking Workers’ Week, being observed from May 17 to 25 under the theme ‘One People, One Purpose – In All Things, Jamaica Wins’.