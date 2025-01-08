Jamaicans Urged to Protect Themselves from Respiratory Illnesses

The St. Elizabeth Health Department is urging residents of the parish, and Jamaicans in general, to take extra precautions to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses during the current flu season, which ends in March.

Medical Officer of Health for the Department, Dr. Tonia Dawkins-Beharie, made the call while addressing the Disaster Preparedness, Hazard Mitigation, and Safety Committee meeting at the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation in Black River, on January 7.

“At this point in time, we expect more people to contract respiratory illnesses. So, people will have a cough, maybe congestion, sore throat; they may or may not have fever,” said Dr. Beharie.

She stressed the importance of safeguarding one’s personal health by wearing masks, washing hands frequently and seeking medical attention if unwell. Additionally, Dr. Beharie advised those who fall ill to remain at home to minimise the spread of illnesses to others, while prioritising their own health.

Moreover, the influenza vaccine is available for those who need it at health centres in the parish and across the country, she noted.

“We currently prioritise front-line workers, people who are in the high-risk groups and categories like those who are very young and very old, and people who have chronic illnesses, such as asthma, diabetes, hypertension and so on,” Dr. Beharie outlined.

“Feel free to visit any one of or facilities to get that vaccine [and] we ask that you take extra precautions,” she added.

This caution comes in light of a surge in cases of the Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China. HMPV is a common respiratory virus that causes upper respiratory infections, such as the common cold.

However, the Ministry of Health & Wellness (MOHW) has confirmed that there are currently no reported cases of HMPV in Jamaica.

“They (World Health Organisation) continue to monitor the situation, but they’re not seeing anything alarming,” Dr. Beharie explained.