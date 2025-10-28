Jamaicans Urged To Prioritise Wellnes

Senior Clinical Psychologist at the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA), Georgia Rose, is imploring members of the public to prioritise their wellness as the country faces the impact of Hurricane Melissa.

Speaking with JIS News, she said individuals should ensure that they are physically active, staying hydrated and eating well and keeping in contact with loved ones.

“Reach out to your loved ones; talk to those family members and friends,” she advised, noting that people living alone may become even more isolated if they do not stay connected during natural disasters.

Ms. Rose noted that persons feel a range of emotions during a hurricane, with anxiety being one of the most common. She said that social media contributes to feelings of anxiety.

“We want to encourage the population to be mindful of how much information you’re consuming through informal spaces such as social media, because it can heighten your anxiety,” she said.

Ms. Rose told JIS News that anxiety, along with other mental health symptoms like sadness, becomes a concern when it interferes with daily life, affecting sleep quality, appetite, and social interactions, leading to fear and inactivity.

She encouraged persons to seek professional help for anxiety symptoms that interfere with daily activities.

As it relates to first responders and essential workers who are away from their loves ones, taking care of others during the hurricane, Ms. Rose urged them to ensure that they are taking regular breaks to prevent burnout.

“We have to make meaningful decisions. Don’t get to a place where you are going to extend yourself beyond your healthy capacities. Be willing to listen to your body and take your breaks,” she said.

People who need support are encouraged to call the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ helpline at 888 New Life or 888 639-5433.