Jamaicans Urged to Preserve Country’s Independence

Mayor of Black River and Chairman of the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation, Councillor Richard Solomon is calling on Jamaicans to take greater responsibility in preserving and advancing the nation’s independence.

“Our fore parents would have fought for us, and it was a real struggle, and where we are today as a result of their efforts. So, it can’t be too much of us as a people to take a little time to acknowledge and to reflect on where we are now and where we want to go [as an independent nation],” Mr. Solomon said.

The Mayor was addressing the Independence Flag Raising Ceremony held at Independence Park in Black River, St. Elizabeth, on August 6, as Jamaica marked 63 years of independence under the theme ‘Be Proud, Be Bold in Black, Green, and Gold’.

Mr. Solomon also pointed to diminishing civic engagement, particularly among the younger generation, and called for renewed focus on civic education in schools.

He indicated that not everyone is fully aware of Jamaica’s independence story and the significance of the national observances. He proposed that these lessons need to be retaught in schools to foster greater cultural and civic pride.

“I think it’s something as a nation, we have to be more passionate about and give greater support to. Going forward as a Corporation, we intend to start the process from earlier, engaging and finding more meaningful ways to bring the attention to Emancipation Day and Independence Day,” he stated.

In the meantime, Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, in a message read by Mayor Solomon, highlighted the country’s economic stability, employment growth, and reduction in poverty.

He noted that independence is a collective responsibility that requires improvements in law and order, housing, transportation, and education. The goal, he said, is to create a Jamaica where citizens can work, learn and live without fear.

Meanwhile, Justice of the Peace, Stevon Sheriffe, representing Custos of St. Elizabeth, the Hon. Beryl Hope Rochester, also delivered a message from Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen.

The Governor-General stated that there is a need for continuous effort in economic, social, cultural, and intellectual development.

He also noted that although there are ongoing struggles for inclusion and fair opportunities for all citizens, he urged all Jamaicans to continue to work together and build a nation that reflects the dreams of the country’s forebear.

The St. Elizabeth celebration featured a week of activities leading up to Independence Day, including church services and an emancipation vigil.

The Independence Flag Raising Ceremony included an inspection of the guard of honour, the hoisting of the Jamaican flag, and a march past of uniformed groups.