Jamaicans Urged to Honour Sacrifices of Labour Heroes

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., is calling on citizens to honour the sacrifices of the nation’s labour heroes by helping to build a fair and inclusive labour environment.

He said that the country must never forget the struggles and sacrifices that led to the establishment of workers’ rights and protections in Jamaica.

“We must take the time, not just to talk about the history, but to do what we can to make sure that the current and the future represent the sacrifices that were made,” he added.

The Minister was addressing the annual Frome Reflections event at Workers’ Park in Westmoreland on Friday (May 22).

Under the theme: ‘Voices Heard: Shaping Labour Policies in an Evolving Labour Market’, the event formed part of Workers’ Week 2026 activities.

It honours the legacy of workers who participated in the 1938 labour rebellion in Frome, which helped shape Jamaica’s modern trade union movement and labour legislation.

The Minister reflected on the harsh conditions endured by Jamaican workers during that period, noting that many individuals risked and lost their lives fighting for fairness, dignity and better working conditions.

“Imagine if you walk into your workplace and you weren’t allowed to ask any question…imagine if you had no union to speak up for you,” Mr. Charles Jr. said, while urging Jamaicans not to take current labour protections for granted.

He noted that Jamaica now benefits from a modern labour framework that includes worker protections, labour laws and support systems.

The Minister said that focus must now be placed on preparing workers and young people for the changing labour market while preserving the values established through the labour movement.

He underscored the importance of equipping citizens with modern skills and opportunities to succeed in an evolving economy.

“Families are not asking for dependency, they’re asking for the chance to stand securely on firm economic ground. They want an opportunity for their voices to matter,” he said.

The Minister highlighted the importance of collaboration among the Government, employers and unions in shaping labour policies and protecting workers’ interests.

He urged students attending the event to appreciate the significance of the occasion and the role they will play in Jamaica’s future development.

“We are here because we value you, we are here because we know the next generation is more important than us,” the Minister said.