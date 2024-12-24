Jamaicans Urged to Evaluate Information Presented to Them

Jamaicans are being urged to critically evaluate the information they consume and adopt a more safety-conscious approach when venturing out in public.

Head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Corporate Communications Unit (CCN), Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Stephanie Lindsay, made the appeal recently while speaking with JIS News.

She said it is imperative for citizens to stay informed through reliable channels and avoid misinformation, particularly from social media.

“We want citizens to be safety-and-security conscious, because sometimes we see people get into situations, not because it could not have been avoided but there is this knowledge gap. Persons are not making themselves aware of what is happening out there,” SSP Lindsay said.

She is encouraging citizens to pay attention to the traditional news outlets that tend to carry more factual information.

“While social media is quick and fast, we recognise that there is a lot of misinformation. This often drives fear among citizens, sometimes based on things that are not factual or even relevant to Jamaica,” she added, noting that old videos or images from other jurisdictions are being shared online as if they were current events in Jamaica.

SSP Lindsay is also encouraging the public to use the JCF’s official social media platforms as trusted sources of timely and accurate updates.

“If you see something on social media that you are unsure about, check our platforms. The bloggers play an important role, but sometimes their information is not factual or exaggerated,” she added.