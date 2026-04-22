Jamaicans Urged to Convert Ideas into Goods and Services to Strengthen Tourism Product

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, is calling on Jamaicans to convert ideas into valuable goods and services as part of efforts to strengthen the country’s tourism product.

Mr. Bartlett made the call while addressing the Jamaica Youth Tourism Summit and Artisan Experience 2026, at the University of the West Indies, Mona (Western Campus), on April 16.

He said the initiative represents the wealth of creativity that exists within communities and underscores the importance of harnessing that potential for economic gain.

Mr. Bartlett also lauded the organisers and faculty of the university for hosting the summit, describing it as a practical demonstration of creativity and innovation in action.

“I recognise that you do appreciate that the essence of any people is not about the wealth that they have in pecuniary terms… but it’s about the wealth of creativity and innovation that exists within their space,” the Minister said.

According to Mr. Bartlett, tourism remains the most creative industry and must be leveraged through stronger linkages with local suppliers and communities.

He noted that not all tourism businesses require formal certification, pointing out that individuals can contribute meaningfully through their creativity, cultural knowledge and ideas.

The Minister argued that the sector provides a critical opportunity for Jamaicans to participate in value creation through what he described as the mining, honing and conversion of ideas into goods and services.

Stressing that while tourism is experience-based, Mr. Bartlet underscored that those experiences must be intentionally designed, packaged and marketed to create economic value.

“Our job is to market experience,” he added, noting that not all value in tourism is derived from physical products.

The Jamaica Youth Tourism Summit and Artisan Experience was held under the theme ‘Jamaica Wi Cyaah Dun: Resilient Tourism Roots’.

The initiative brought together students, industry leaders and local artisans to explore innovation, sustainability and resilience within the industry.