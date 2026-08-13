Jamaicans Urged to Conserve Water

With water prohibition orders set to take effect on August 17, Minister of Water, Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Matthew Samuda, is urging Jamaicans to conserve the resource and reduce non-essential usage to help ensure adequate supplies for schools, hospitals, and other essential services.

“The situation, though not yet dire, is indeed serious. It is within our power to use less water. If you have a leaky pipe, a leaky toilet in your home, have it fixed. When you’re brushing your teeth, you don’t need to run the water until you’re finished. We’re all a little carefree with the use of water in times of plenty. Now is not the time to be carefree,” the Minister stated.

He was speaking during a Ministerial Interview with Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Chief Executive Officer,

Giovanni Dennis, at the Ministry’s office on Half-Way Tree Road in St. Andrew on Wednesday (August 12).

Mr. Samuda explained that the National Water Commission (NWC) water prohibition notice became necessary due to critically low rainfall levels and persistently high temperatures associated with the El Niño phenomenon.

He noted that while some sections of the Corporate Area received rainfall on Wednesday (August 12), the amounts recorded were insufficient to significantly improve water levels.

“Rainfall in eastern parishes has been consistently lower than the 30-year average since April of this year, and in July, that got much worse. So what we saw was significantly lower inflows into our water systems at the National Water Commission, and with the increase in heat, we’re also seeing increases in evaporation,” the Minister explained.

He pointed out that the Meteorological Service of Jamaica is forecasting hotter, drier conditions over the next three weeks.

Mr. Samuda stated that the island is experiencing shifting weather patterns, noting that “it is incredibly unusual” for water restrictions to be imposed at this time of year.

“The climate has changed. We are exposed to extremes that our infrastructure was never designed to manage, and you’re going to have periods of challenge. In those periods, we have to have frank discussions with our citizens to say this is the challenge that we face, and we do have to bring it down to literally essential activity at this juncture,” the Minister said.

He emphasised that the water prohibition orders will be reviewed and adjusted as conditions evolve.

“In some cases, it may get more extreme… in other cases, it could see itself being removed altogether,” the Minister stated.

Mr. Samuda reiterated that the prohibition order is a proactive measure aimed at preventing a water crisis.

“We’ve not had to issue this earlier because the rate of depletion wasn’t affected by the school usage. Now, when your 900-plus schools open in three weeks and… the water usage from these institutions, which is heavy, becomes a factor, then you’re going to see a faster rate of depletion from your storage. So if we don’t start to conserve now, it could put our critical infrastructure at risk if the forecast doesn’t change in September,” the Minister explained.

The prohibition orders will apply to Kingston, St. Andrew, St. Thomas, St. Mary, Portland, St. Ann and St. Catherine, and will remain in effect until further notice.

Under the orders, water supplied by the NWC may not be used for non-essential or unusual purposes.

Prohibited activities include the irrigation or watering of gardens, lawns, grounds and farms; the filling or refilling of ponds and swimming pools; and the washing of motor vehicles using a hose.

Persons who breach the orders may be subject to a fine of $1,000, or imprisonment for up to 30 days.

“Now, obviously, that’s more moral suasion than a deterrent. It’s for that reason… that I’ve written to the Minister of Justice [and Constitutional Affairs] and all relevant agencies associated with the legislative process, to have some immediate focus placed on an amendment to the legislation that would allow for fines of up to $1.5 million,” Minister Samuda stated.