Jamaicans Urged to Capitalise on Opportunities Presented by Tourism

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, is encouraging Jamaicans to recognise the economic value of the country’s natural and human resources and capitalise on the opportunities presented by the sector.

Speaking at the annual Artisan Village Food Festival in Falmouth, Trelawny recently, he said tourism encompasses virtually every area of human activity, creating opportunities for persons with varying skills, professions and ideas.

“Tourism is about people exchanging goods and services for money,” the Minister said, arguing that the industry provides opportunities for persons at different levels, ranging from individuals with simple ideas to highly trained professionals.

“Tourism is the only industry where just an idea, as simple as that, to the point of an aeronautic engineer who is driving the creation of the supersonic aircraft and who is able to do tremendous work in aviation,” Mr. Bartlett outlined.

The Minister further noted that engineers are also involved in developing hotels and attractions, while accountants, doctors and nurses provide services that support various areas of the tourism industry.

“In other words, tourism embraces every single area of human activity, and I think we need to begin to understand that about it,” the Minister said.

Mr. Bartlett also encouraged Jamaicans to look beyond the traditional uses of the country’s natural resources and consider their potential to generate economic value.

“All the assets that we have around us are capable of being monetised, and they are on earth to enable us to be enriched,” he said.

The Minister pointed to Jamaica’s mountains as an example, noting their potential to support the development of products for the health and wellness market.

“The mountains have the capacity to create the nutraceuticals that we want for health and well-being from the rich biodiversity that is in the mountains, but it has to be converted,” he underscored.

Mr. Bartlett also cited the country’s rivers and other natural assets as resources that can provide economic opportunities when sustainably developed.

He said greater recognition of the economic potential of these resources can help Jamaicans secure more benefits from tourism.

The Minister maintained that tourism should be viewed as an exchange through which Jamaicans can provide goods, services and experiences for which consumers are willing to pay.

Mr. Bartlett encouraged greater appreciation of the breadth of opportunities available through the sector and the potential for Jamaicans to convert their ideas, skills and natural resources into economic value.