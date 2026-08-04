Jamaicans Urged to Be Vigilant and Report Suspected Cases of Human Trafficking

Jamaicans are being urged to remain vigilant and report suspected cases of human trafficking, as one act of courage could save a victim’s life, says Head of Office, Jamaica, International Organization for Migration (IOM), Natasha Greaves.

She made the call during a World Day Against Trafficking in Persons Town Hall Forum held at Emancipation Park on July 30 under the global theme, ‘Trapped Behind the Scam: Exposing and Disrupting Human Trafficking’.

Miss Greaves said trafficking in persons remains a serious global, regional and local issue that often goes unnoticed because it hides in plain sight.

Explaining that trafficking is not limited to the movement of people across international borders, she said it involves the exploitation of one person by another for profit through deception and coercion. She pointed to examples such as children forced to beg, domestic workers denied their freedom and wages, and persons lured by false job advertisements only to be exploited.

Highlighting the growing role of technology in facilitating the crime, Miss Greaves said traffickers are increasingly using fraudulent online employment offers to recruit victims into scam operations.

Citing estimates from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), she noted that scam operations in East and Southeast Asia generated billions of United States dollars in financial losses in 2023, demonstrating the scale and profitability of human trafficking.

She warned that people from all educational and social backgrounds can become victims, as traffickers exploit hopes for employment, travel and better opportunities.

Miss Greaves commended Jamaica’s response to trafficking in persons, noting that the country’s efforts are guided by the four pillars of prevention, protection, prosecution and partnerships. She said the Government continues to strengthen legislation, improve victim identification and support services, and enhance coordination among agencies through the work of the Office of the National Rapporteur on Trafficking in Persons.

She added that the IOM remains committed to supporting Jamaica by strengthening institutional capacity, improving victim assistance and fostering regional cooperation. She stressed, however, that ending trafficking requires a collective effort involving government agencies, civil society, faith-based organisations, the private sector, international partners and ordinary citizens. “If something feels wrong, say something,” she urged.

Arguing that behind every trafficking case is a person whose rights, dignity and freedom have been violated, she reaffirmed the IOM’s commitment to supporting survivors and working with partners to ensure people can move freely, safely and with dignity.

Meanwhile, Chairperson of Jamaica’s National Task Force Against Trafficking in Persons (NATFATIP) and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security and Peace, Ambassador Alison Stone Roofe, said this year’s observance highlights the changing nature of human trafficking, with criminals increasingly using technology to manipulate and deceive victims.

She noted that traffickers exploit trust, vulnerability and the promise of employment, friendship or financial opportunity, often trapping victims in forced labour, sexual exploitation, debt bondage and other forms of abuse before they realise they have been deceived.

Ambassador Stone Roofe said Jamaica continues to strengthen its response through intensified public education, stronger investigative and prosecutorial capacity, improved victim support services and enhanced collaboration among national and international partners. She encouraged Jamaicans to verify employment opportunities, safeguard their personal information, educate children about online safety and report suspicious activities promptly.

“Knowledge is one of our strongest defences against exploitation,” she said, urging citizens to play their part in building a Jamaica where opportunities are genuine, people are protected and traffickers find no safe haven.