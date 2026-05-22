Jamaicans Urged Not to Squat on Bauxite Lands

The Jamaica Bauxite Institute (JBI) is urging Jamaicans to refrain from squatting on bauxite lands.

These lands are utilised both before and after mining to support agricultural production, which requires careful infrastructure development planning across the five bauxite parishes.

Director of Bauxite Lands and Programme Manager for the Bauxite Community Development Programme (BCDP), Kemoy Lindsay, said the Institute spearheads activities related to the protection and sustainable management of bauxite lands.

“The Rural Economic Development Initiative (REDI) saw the erection of hundreds of greenhouses across three of those bauxite parishes in the first phase, and we’re looking to add to that in the second phase. There is, however, great concern that we must bring to light and advise the public that squatting on bauxite lands has become a growing issue,” he stated.

Mr. Lindsay was speaking during a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’, held at the agency’s Television Department in Kingston on Thursday (May 21).

He noted that the JBI has begun implementing mechanisms to protect bauxite lands from squatting, both prior to mining and in the post mining phase.

“Already, we have participated and actively removed several squatters from the bauxite spaces… lands earmarked for projects as well as lands that are earmarked for development. So, let me make it very clear from the JBI’s position, that squatting on bauxite lands is something that we’re going to be increasing enforcement against in the coming financial year and, moving forward, through the lifetime and life cycle of the bauxite industry in Jamaica,” Mr. Lindsay said.

The Jamaica Bauxite Institute is recognised as a leading repository of information on bauxite and alumina, with a strong reputation for research and data analysis on industry trends.

Its existence positions Jamaica among the few developing countries with an institution dedicated solely to the research and development of one of its prime mineral resources.