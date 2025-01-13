Jamaicans Urged Not to Resort to Violence and Crime as Solutions to Issues

Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck, is calling on Jamaicans to desist from resorting to violence and crime as solutions to issues.

“Mothers, sisters and girlfriends, you have to tell those boys to cut it out. And those who know of their illegal activities must be exposed. Silence is not an option. When you know these things, bring it to the attention of the police. Unless you work closely with the police and other authorities, it is not going to stop,” the Minister said.

He was delivering the keynote address at the Custos of Manchester’s Annual Church Service, held at the First United Pentecostal Church in Mandeville on January 12, under the theme ‘Building a Better Jamaica For Future Generations’.

Noting that people took the approach that crime was not their problem until it touched them, Mr. Chuck said decent, law-abiding citizens must work together to reduce the spaces where gangsters, wrongdoers and criminals thrive, because they have no conscience.

“They are determined to take as much as they can from you. In your individual lives, you must ensure that you expose all sorts of wrongdoing. You have to have courage and determination that for Jamaica to become a peaceful place, we have to get rid of those engaged in doing wrong,” the Minister emphasised.

Commenting on other challenges facing Jamaica, especially the cost of food, he pointed out that this was a problem being experienced globally, even in places where the per capita income was much higher.

Mr. Chuck said changing farming methods to more advanced technological methods could result in higher yields.

“Producers have to learn to work smarter so that prices can go down. With methods like hydroponics, much more can be produced at a cheaper rate. Instead of joining gangs, if we can get our young men active in things like raising goats rather than stealing them, much more can be done in Jamaica. With everyone participating, this would stabilise the cost of living,” he said.

He also appealed to employers to pay more, where possible, to employees who were finding it hard to survive on the minimum wage.

Meanwhile, Custos of Manchester, Hon. Garfield Green, commended the Minister for empowering Custodes and Justices of the Peace to become more knowledgeable and capable of providing justice across communities.

He cited the many programmes initiated to ensure that the rights of every Jamaican are protected, while taking justice to them, and how the Ministry continues to strengthen the justice system to be one of the best in the world.

“I encourage all of us as leaders to take our role seriously. We have a cadre of JPs who are true to the office and ensure they provide the required services for which they are called. Our theme reminds us of the values of fairness, empathy, patriotism and responsibility. Building a better Jamaica requires a shared vision and unwavering dedication to uplifting every citizen, fostering opportunity and creating an environment where all can thrive, “Custos Green said.

Also in attendance at the service were Members of Parliament, Audley Shaw (Manchester North Eastern) and Mikhail Phillips (Manchester North Western); Acting Governor-General, Custos Steadman Fuller and Mrs. Sonia Fuller; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Grace Ann Scarlett McFarlane; Councillors, members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and Justices of the Peace from Manchester.