Jamaicans Urged Not to Abandon Homeless Relatives

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, is appealing to family members not to abandon their homeless relatives on the streets.

“We can build more Desmond McKenzie Transitional Centres, we can build more night shelters, but we have to start now to build a culture of personal responsibility where people take responsibility for their loved ones and don’t leave them on the streets,” Minister McKenzie said.

He was speaking at the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) Wellness in the Park event, held on World Homeless Day (October 10) at the St. William Grant Park in downtown Kingston.

The event was hosted in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Mr. McKenzie noted that many homeless persons once lived in stable homes but were abandoned due to circumstances. He warned that the Government will take action against those who continue to neglect vulnerable relatives.

“The Government is going to be moving effectively to take actions against those who continue to abandon their families and leave them at their mercy,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Minister McKenzie informed that 14 homeless shelters will be constructed across Jamaica in collaboration with the National Housing Trust (NHT), as part of the Government’s ongoing effort to provide care and rehabilitation for vulnerable persons.

“The Ministry of Local Government will be working closely with the National Housing Trust, where we are going to be erecting 14 major shelters in every parish in Jamaica in the new financial year to actually deal with the issue of the homeless population,” he stated.

He also pointed out that the Government’s support for homeless persons have already yielded positive results.

“Over the last couple of years, we have seen a number of persons who have been living in our facilities being reunited back with their families. Many of them have gained employment…meaningful employment…They are back in society,” he shared.

The Minister also highlighted continued support for rehabilitation and mental health services, noting that new psychiatric assistants are being trained within the local government system.

Mr. McKenzie emphasised that while the Government continues to expand facilities and strengthen support systems, lasting progress depends on collective responsibility.

“It cannot be for government alone. It cannot be for the private sector and others to support it when people abandon their families,” he said.