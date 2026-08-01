Jamaicans United In Celebrating Resilience

Resilience, culture and national pride are some of the qualities Jamaicans believe should continue to define the nation, as it celebrates its 64th year of Independence under the theme, ‘United in Celebrating Resilience’.

During an interview with JIS News, Jamaicans shared what it means to be resilient, while also reflecting on the moments Jamaicans came together during difficult times.

Operations Clerk at the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), Ariana Stennett said the theme captures the spirit Jamaicans have demonstrated in the face of recent challenges.

“Though we go through our hardships and though we’ve been through it in the past year, we have pushed through and we’ve been resilient and we have been a united front,” she said.

Ms. Stennett said Jamaica’s global influence, despite its size, is among the reasons she is proud to call the island home.

“We’re the best at everything. We’re the home of the phenomenal, we are trendsetters [and] we blaze trails. It makes me proud to be a part of a nation that is so small, yet so impactful,” she told JIS News.

“I believe that…being Jamaican is embedded in us… in times of desperation, in times of need…we do have the ability to come together regardless of our differences,” she added.

For her part, Nurse Manager in the Renal Unit at the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH), Antonia Richards- Stewart said resilience is about remaining steadfast in the face of adversity.

“What it means to me is being strong, standing firm on what you believe in, and fighting back any form of negativity that would want to counteract your hopes, your dreams and your achievements,” she said.

Looking ahead, she expressed hope that while Jamaica embraces technological advancement, its cultural identity will remain intact.

“My hope is that in the midst of artificial intelligence taking over the world…, we don’t lose our identity as Jamaicans, [and] we don’t lose our culture. [I hope] we still pass down that culture to our children … and allow them to know from whence we are coming from and how much we have achieved and where we can go even in the midst of the new world that is being born,” she told JIS News.

Meanwhile, Sean Manning pointed to the country’s response to Hurricane Melissa as a recent example of resilience.

“We see like the entertainment and other persons who have been living overseas… come together… and overcome the trauma. Even though… they have residual issues… we come back and we pull through,” he said.

Mr. Manning said Jamaica’s strong spiritual foundation is one of the qualities that makes him proud.

“Well, the mere fact that we are a very God-fearing society… we have a foundation of belief in God. So that is one thing that I’m very proud of with our country,” he shared.

He added that the resilience and achievements of Jamaicans continue to inspire him.

“I’m proud to be Jamaican because of the resilient people that have gone forth before me… and our excellence in sports and other areas…I’m proud to be a part of that,” Mr. Manning said.

For Cassandra Thorpe, Jamaica’s natural beauty and people are among the country’s greatest assets.

“I feel great to be a Jamaican. When you look…we have beautiful beaches, good food. You couldn’t want nothing else,” she stated.

Ms. Thorpe also expressed hope that the next generation will make positive choices.

“I hope [they]… come up and be good people… and [don’t follow] the [bad] company and all of that, just be good,” she said.