Jamaicans to Pay Respect to Seaga

Story Highlights Several events have been scheduled for Jamaicans to pay their respect to the late former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Edward Seaga, which will culminate with the State Funeral to be held on June 23 at the Holy Trinity Cathedral, North Street, in downtown Kingston, beginning at 12 noon.

Mr. Seaga will be laid to rest at National Heroes Park, following the funeral service.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, provided details during a press briefing, held at Jamaica House on June 3.

Condolence books have been opened for signing at several locations, including the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, and Jamaica’s Missions overseas.

From Wednesday, June 4 to Friday, June 21, a condolence book will be open for signing at Gordon House from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day.

Ms. Grange informed that on Wednesday, June 5, the body will lie in state in Kingston at the Jamaica Labour Party headquarters on Belmont Road, from 11: 00 a.m. to 2: 00 p.m.

On Friday, June 7, the body will lie in state in western Jamaica at the Montego Bay Civic Centre, Sam Sharpe Square, from 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon.

“The body will then be taken to Ocho Rios (St. Ann), where it will lie in state at the St. John’s Anglican Church from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m,” Ms. Grange added.

On Monday, June 10, the body will lie in state in West Kingston at the Tivoli Gardens Community Centre from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and on Tuesday, June 11, the body will lie in state at the Denham Town Community Centre from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The Minister further informed that on June 18, the Arts in Tribute will be held at the Little Theatre in Kingston. This will feature performances from the National Dance Theatre Company of Jamaica, Jamaica Folk Singers, Tivoli Dance Company, among others.

In addition, June 19 to June 22 has been declared the official period of mourning, during which flags will be flown at half mast.

“His body will lie in state at the National Arena on June 19 and 20. Also on June 19, there will be a special sitting of both Houses of Parliament in tribute to Mr. Seaga, beginning at 2:00 p.m.,” Ms. Grange said.

For the lying in state at the National Arena, viewing will begin at 11:00 a.m. and ends at 2:00 p.m. “I want to remind you that it will be a closed casket,” Miss Grange said.

The remains of Mr. Seaga arrived at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Sunday, June 2. He died in a hospital in the United States on May 28 at the age of 89.