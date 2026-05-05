Jamaicans Reminded of Their Shared Responsibility to Protect, Guide and Nurture The Children

Jamaicans have been reminded of their shared responsibility to protect, guide and nurture the nation’s children, by Chair of the National Child Month Committee (NCMC), Nicole Patrick Shaw.

“If we truly want a safer Jamaica, we must build stronger minds. If we truly want stronger minds, we must nurture healthier children. And if we truly want healthier children, we must act together,” she declared.

Mrs. Patrick Shaw was speaking at the National Church Service to mark the official start of Child Month 2026, held at the Maranatha Assembly, 7 Deanery Road, Kingston, on Sunday, May 3.

Organised by the NCMC, the event brought together Heads of government agencies, teachers, parents, caregivers, sponsors, stakeholders, and well-wishers in a show of national solidarity.

Several students representing schools across the Corporate Area, along with residents of State care facilities also attended the service.

In the meantime, Mrs. Patrick Shaw is encouraging all Jamaicans to participate in child-related activities and to use Child Month as a time of reflection and action.

“By prioritising the mental, emotional, and spiritual health of our children, the nation strengthens its foundation for a safer, brighter future,” she said.

Patron of Child Month, Hon. Douglas Orane, in his address urged adults to mentor a child. “If you can find one child, whether it is a relative or a stranger, go into a school to volunteer and help, because so many of our children feel lost,” he said.

His charge was delivered against the background of this year’s theme, ‘Prioritise Our Children’s Mental Health: Strong Minds, Safer Future’.

The month-long observance will feature a series of initiatives designed to affirm the nation’s commitment to the well-being of its children.

On Children’s Day, Friday, May 15, dubbed ‘Street Blessing’, members of the NCMC, along with volunteers, sponsors, and well-wishers, will gather across six parishes to meet children on their way to school.

In safe, supervised public spaces, teams will engage students with words of affirmation, motivational stickers, and light refreshments, ensuring that every child begins the day feeling valued and loved.

The Committee will also visit Tavares Gardens Primary School in Payne Land, Kingston, on May 15, to refurbish the school’s Guidance Counselling Room, creating a more supportive environment for students.

This will be followed by the National Day of Prayer on Wednesday, May 20, at the International Church of the Foursquare Gospel Jamaica, 15 Cassia Park Road, Kingston 10.

The observance will respond to social challenges affecting children and reinforce child protection as a shared national responsibility. It will provide emotional and psychological support for children, particularly those seeking prayer or counselling, while underscoring the importance of nurturing their cultural and moral compass.

On Thursday, May 28, Jamaica will observe National Child and Adolescent Mental Health Day. This initiative is supported by the Ministry of Education, Youth, Skills and Information and the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW).

In observance of the day, the NCMC will instal a ‘Wellness Bench’ at a selected school, offering students a dedicated space for reflection and emotional support.

Sponsors for Child Month 2026 include GraceKennedy Group, National Baking Company Foundation, Restaurants of Jamaica, and Restaurants Associates Limited.