Jamaicans Remain the Heartbeat of the Tourism Industry – Minister Bartlett

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says that while it may sometimes go unnoticed, the people of Jamaica remain “the front, centre, and heart” of the tourism industry.

Speaking with JIS News following a recent Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) celebratory event at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York, Mr. Bartlett noted that the vibrant relationships forged between Jamaicans and visitors are often unintentionally overlooked, yet they remain fundamental to the nation’s tourism excellence.

“Many lifelong friendships are built here – where tourists come back to stay in our homes, children of locals and visitors bond as friends, and genuine connections flourish. These relationships are priceless and cannot be bought with advertising or marketing,” he stated.

Against this background, Mr. Bartlett emphasised that the Tourism Ministry has consistently maintained that the industry’s resilience and future growth hinge on investing in its most vital resource – its people.

“Our workers are at the heart of our success. This milestone (JTB 70th anniversary) provides us with an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to building a sustainable tourism ecosystem that empowers every worker – from housekeepers and tour guides to hotel managers and transportation providers,” he added.

To this end, the Minister unveiled a comprehensive strategic framework aimed at placing tourism workers at the core of Jamaica’s ongoing development, ensuring the sector’s sustainability for the next 70 years and beyond.

The initiative focuses on three key pillars: Training and Certification, Housing, and Access to the Tourism Workers Pension Scheme.

Training and certification will upskill workers, aligning the labour market with evolving industry demands. The goal is to equip them with the tools, knowledge, and credentials needed to excel in their roles and advance within the sector.

“When our workers are well-trained and recognised through certification, they not only deliver higher service standards but also have greater opportunities for growth,” Minister Bartlett explained.

He emphasised that housing remains a critical component of the strategy, noting that this pillar aims to improve living conditions, thereby enhancing worker satisfaction and retention.

The strategy also aims to expand access to the Tourism Workers Pension Scheme, a vital safety net that ensures financial security for workers long after their active careers.

Minister Bartlett underscored that these efforts align with Jamaica’s broader vision of sustainable tourism, one that benefits communities, preserves cultural identity, and promotes economic resilience.

“This is about making a long-term investment in our people, who are our most iconic attraction. As tourism continues to evolve, our workers must have the skills and support systems to meet new challenges. When they prosper, our visitors have better experiences, our communities thrive, and our nation becomes stronger,” he said.

The JTB celebratory event commemorated the organistion’s 70-year legacy of promoting Jamaica as a premier warm-weather destination.

Last year, Jamaica welcomed 4.3 million visitors, with projections reaching five million in 2025 – a testament to the industry’s vitality and global appeal.