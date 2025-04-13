Jamaicans Invited To Participate in TPDCO’s ‘My Jam-Iconic Experience Challenge’

Jamaicans, 18 years and older, are being invited to participate in the Tourism Product Development Company’s (TPDCo) ‘My Jam-Iconic Experience Challenge’.

The Challenge is a social media competition which invites participants to create a one-minute reel showcasing either the Montego Bay, Negril or Falmouth iconic landmark and the distinct parish markers found at parish borders islandwide.

Speaking during the recent unveiling of the Falmouth Jam-Iconic Experience at Foreshore Road in Falmouth, Trelawny, Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, said the competition is designed to showcase Jamaica’s rich culture, history and the touristic significance of the featured sites.

“The criteria for selection will be creativity – that’s number one. Meaning, don’t copy anybody. Don’t tell me something that Meta AI says or that you went to AI and got an image and you bring it. No… we want it to come from you,” he explained.

He informed that each video should creatively highlight the drama and iconic appeal of the chosen location while adhering to the theme. Storytelling ability, originality, and high production quality, including audiovisual and graphic elements, will be key judging criteria. Entries should be emailed to tpdco@gmail.com by Monday, April 21.

Shortlisted participants will be contacted and asked to post their videos on Instagram and collaborate with TPDCo using the hashtags #MyJamIconicExperience and #TourismForAll.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to complete an application form, which will be provided at that stage.

Minister Bartlett informed that several exciting prizes await the winners. These include weekends for two at Hyatt Zilara Resort, Deja Resort and Sea Gardens Resort; day passes at Ocean Coral Spring and Royalton Blue Waters; and an Echo Explorer Tour from Chukka Caribbean Adventure.

“These are very exciting prizes that I think are well sought-after and will hopefully excite, not just you, the creative spirit, but the spirit that drives you,” he said.

The initiative is part of TPDCo’s broader mandate to encourage community involvement in tourism while promoting the diverse and authentic experiences that make Jamaica unique.