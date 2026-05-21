Jamaicans Invited to Labour Day Concert

Jamaicans are invited to unite in celebration following Labour Day community activities, by attending the annual National Labour Day Praise and Worship Concert at Emancipation Park in Kingston.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, said the concert will bring the nation together in thanksgiving and celebration at the end of the day’s activities on Monday (May 25) at 7:00 p.m.

“The concert at the end of Labour Day at Emancipation Park will feature Prodigal Son, Johnmark Wiggan, Jabez, Lubert Levy, and many other gospel stars,” she told JIS News.

The event will also be streamed live across several platforms to allow Jamaicans at home and overseas to participate virtually.

“It will be carried live on social media, on my page (the ministry’s page), on the JCDC (Jamaica Cultural Development Commission) page, on PBCJ (Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica) television, other stations, so you can watch the concert and enjoy us giving thanks and praise and worshipping and celebrating at the end of the day,” Minister Grange continued.

Additionally, the Minister is also encouraging communities across Jamaica to organise their own recreational activities after completing Labour Day projects.

“I also want to encourage communities to plan your own little event. You can play dominoes, you can set up a sound system… if there’s a mento band around, you can play your music, you can have your own fun when the work is done,” she said.

Minister Grange noted that Labour Day is not only about volunteerism and community development but also about strengthening social bonds and fostering togetherness among Jamaicans.

The national gospel concert has become a major feature of the annual Labour Day observance, providing a family friendly environment for reflection, entertainment and celebration following a day of service.