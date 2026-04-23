Jamaicans In Washington DC Donate Funds to Hanover Infirmary

The Hanover Municipal Corporation has received a donation of US$4,895.96 from the Jamaican Diaspora towards improving the care and living conditions at the Hanover Infirmary.

Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade State Minister, Hon. Alando Terrelonge, who handed over the cheque at the Ministry’s head office in Kingston on April 21, said that the contribution reflects the enduring commitment of overseas nationals to the coluntry’s development.

“We take this opportunity, not only to present this gift from our diaspora but also to celebrate the generosity, community spirit, and shared responsibility that our extended family overseas continues to show towards the people of Jamaica at all times,” he said.

He informed that the donation was collected during a church service organised by the Embassy of Jamaica in Washington DC last year in honor of Jamaica’s independence.

He said the decision was made to channel the funds towards community development “which is an area that stands at the forefront of service, sacrifice and humanity, particularly in these challenging times”.

Mr. Terrelonge said that the Government continues to prioritise engagement with Jamaicans overseas through initiatives such as the Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference and various philanthropic programmes.

“As a result, this partnership continues to yield tangible results, both economic and social, affirming the importance of sustained collaboration between Jamaica and our global community,” he noted.

The Minister said that the Hanover Infirmary, located in Lucea, serves as a critical support institution for vulnerable groups.

“It is a Government-run institution that provides care and shelter for vulnerable residents, particularly the elderly, indigent and persons with mental and physical disabilities,” he pointed out.

The facility, which operates under the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, serves as a safety net for individuals who lack family support or the financial means to take care of themselves.

“It is our hope that this donation will help address some of the issues that you have faced while running this centre by improving the quality of care, enhancing living conditions and providing much needed support to our most vulnerable residents and to your staff as well,” Mr. Terrelonge said.

Chief Financial Officer at the Hanover Municipal Corporation, Romeo Daley, welcomed the donation and expressed appreciation.

“Let me, on behalf of the Hanover Municipal Corporation, extend our sincere gratitude to the Diaspora and the [Jamaican Ambassador in Washington] for this generous contribution to the Hanover Infirmary,” he said.

“This support plays a vital role in enhancing the care and well-being of the residents,” Mr. Daley added.