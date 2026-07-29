Jamaicans in the US Celebrate Emancipendence

Hundreds of Jamaicans and friends of the island across the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia (DMV) gathered at the Seabrook Seventh-day Adventist Church on Sunday (July 26) to commemorate Jamaica’s 188th anniversary of Emancipation and 64 years since Independence.

Diplomats, state legislators, government officials, members of the clergy and representatives of diaspora organisations joined the annual celebration and attended the special thanksgiving service held under the theme ‘United We Stand: Rebuilding with Resilience’.

Delivering the Independence message on behalf of the Embassy of Jamaica, Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., Lishann Salmon, reflected on Jamaica’s journey since Independence, describing it as one defined by courage, faith and an unwavering determination to overcome adversity.

She noted that the country’s influence extends far beyond its geographic size through its achievements and contributions in music, sports, diplomacy, education, healthcare, business and culture.

Reflecting on the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa, she commended Jamaicans at home and abroad for responding with compassion, generosity and a shared commitment to rebuilding the nation.

She also conveyed the Embassy’s appreciation to the members of the Jamaican diaspora throughout the United States for their continued service, advocacy and support for Jamaica’s recovery and long-term development.

Invoking Jamaica’s national motto, ‘Out of Many, One People’, she encouraged Jamaicans to remain united, invest in the country’s young people, strengthen national institutions and continue creating opportunities for all Jamaicans to realise their full potential.

Rev. Eron Henry, who delivered the sermon, reminded worshippers that Jamaicans are descendants of people who overcame slavery, oppression and hardship to build one of the world’s most influential nations.

“A people who were once counted as cargo and branded as property, built churches, schools, families and a nation,” he said.

“When you spot us in a crowd, you are seeing the descendants of survivors. That aura is the afterglow of resilience, strength and power,” he added.

Rev. Henry urged Jamaicans to live lives that reflect the values of Christ by being “the light of the world” and producing “good fruit” through integrity, service and compassion.

He also issued an impassioned appeal for greater unity among Jamaican diaspora organisations across the United States, noting that internal divisions can weaken their collective impact and divert resources from work that could benefit Jamaican communities.

Jamaican-born biblical scholar, Dr. Bertram Melbourne, commended the unity demonstrated by Jamaicans following Hurricane Melissa, and encouraged the diaspora to sustain its support for Jamaica’s rebuilding efforts.

The ceremony included the presentation of the Fourth Annual DMV Jamaica Diaspora Awards, with Ophthalmologist Dr. Basil Morgan receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award; global partnerships and social impact strategist Vanessa Butler Andrew receiving the Individual Award; and the Organisation/Institution Award going to Island Quizine, led by Donovan Murphy.

Ambassador Curtis Ward, Dr. Darien Green and Christopher Davis were honoured posthumously.

The offering collected during the service will support the Windsor Therapeutic Centre in St. Ann, formerly the Windsor Girls’ Home, which provides care, education and rehabilitation services for vulnerable girls in Jamaica.

The DMV’s Independence celebrations will conclude with Jamaica Fest on Sunday, August 9, beginning at noon at Veterans Plaza in downtown Silver Spring, Maryland.

Organised by the Embassy of Jamaica in partnership with Right Now for Jamaica, the cultural showcase will feature Grammy-nominated reggae artiste Etana, Nesbeth, the Image Band and DJ Najair.