Jamaicans Have A Part to Play In Improving Education Outcomes – Dr. Morris Dixon

All Jamaicans have a role to play in improving the country’s education system, says Minister of Education, Youth, Skills and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon.

She noted that the matter of accountability does not rest solely with the Ministry.

“Our parents too; if you have your children telling you that their teachers aren’t showing up, you need to tell us at the Ministry and you need to also go to your [school] board chair and your boards and let them know that this is happening.

“We have to hold the entire system accountable, and hold me accountable too,” Dr. Morris Dixon said.

She was addressing the quarterly press conference of the Education Transformation Oversight Committee (ETOC) held at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Regional Headquarters in St. Andrew on Friday (January 17).

Underscoring the importance of accountability in education, Dr. Morris Dixon said that every study has shown that effective leadership is key to improving outcomes.

“This issue of the boards and the board framework is absolutely central,” she said, noting that schools that are doing well, many of which are sponsored by churches or trusts, have “very high-flying people in the private sector,” on their boards.

“Then I see some of our other schools that are struggling and don’t have that level of experience on their boards. It is something that we’re going to have to focus on. It is a difficult one, but it is an important one and we’re going to do it,” she said.

Dr. Morris Dixon added that she, along with ETOC, is committed to reviewing the board selection process, to ensure that the best people are chosen to take Jamaica’s schools forward.

Meanwhile, the Education Minister expressed pleasure that the recommendations in the Professor Orlando Patterson-chaired Jamaica Education Transformation Commission (JETC) report are being implemented.

ETOC has been charged with monitoring the implementation of 365 recommendations contained in the document, which cover governance and accountability, early-childhood education, teaching curriculum and teacher training, tertiary education, technical and vocational education and training (TVET), Infrastructure and technology, finance, scholarships, and maintenance and construction.

Work has begun on all pillars of transformation, with seven recommendations fully implemented and others scheduled to be finalised this year.

“It is very good to see the implementation taking place,” Dr. Morris Dixon said, commending ETOC Chairman, Dr. Adrian Stokes.