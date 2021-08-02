Jamaicans Encourages to Stand United Against Crime and Violence

Story Highlights Minister of State in the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Homer Davis, is encouraging Jamaicans to take a united stand against crime and violence which, he says, threatens to undermine the nation’s civil liberties.

In a message delivered during an Independence Church Service at Maldon Baptist Church in St. James on Sunday (August 1), Mr. Davis said the freedom citizens now enjoy, resulted from the struggles of the nation’s forefathers who fought for liberation.

As such, he said it was incumbent on well-thinking Jamaicans to take the necessary steps to preserve this birthright.

“Sometimes, as members of the community, you see and know [what] you should and must do to make your environment safe. We need to take a serious step and say to ourselves collectively – ‘enough is enough’,” Mr. Davis stated.

He also encouraged citizens to unite in the quest to transform the country into a more prosperous and freer nation.

Mr. Davis maintained that “if we come together, we can be stronger, we can deliver [more] and achieve so much.”

“I want us to all celebrate knowing very well that, as a nation, we have shown great resilience and focus, especially since the [onset] of the [coronavirus] COVID-19. We need to move towards celebrating our daily freedom as we move across our respective communities,” he added.

Meanwhile, Custos Rotulorum for St. James, Bishop the Hon. Conrad Pitkin, who echoed Mr. Davis’ sentiments, emphasised that persons should not only live for themselves, but endeavour to be their brothers’ and sisters’ keeper.

“Only then will [there] be peaceful coexistence. We can make our brothers, sisters, and children safe and secure in their homes, in the streets and in the communities. We can build a stronger nation from within, through our godliness, good deeds and social act,” Bishop Pitkin maintained.