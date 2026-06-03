Jamaicans Encouraged to Volunteer for Diaspora Day of Service

Jamaicans are being encouraged to volunteer for projects to be undertaken as part of the Jamaica Diaspora Day of Service, scheduled for Thursday, June 18.

The Day will feature projects in healthcare, education and community development across several parishes.

This year, most of the projects are focused on western Jamaica, due to the extensive damage caused by Hurricane Melissa

Persons interested in volunteering can access information on registered projects by visiting https://bjdc.mfaft.gov.jm/dayofservice/.

Chair, Jamaica Diaspora Day of Service and Empowerment Subcommittee, Dr. Sylvanus Thompson, told JIS News that 17 projects have been registered, to date, with details on the projects and their leads available on the conference website.

“There’s a section for volunteers to sign up. When they are signing up, they can choose a project of their own liking,” he added.

Dr. Thompson emphasised that volunteers are actively being sought, particularly for community-based projects that require additional support.

“We’re going to Granville Primary and Infant School, for example, to do some repairs. We are definitely looking for local volunteers,” he said, adding that the Day of Service provides an opportunity for members of the diaspora and local residents to work together in support of community development.

The initiative forms part of the wider Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference programme, which seeks to strengthen partnerships between Jamaicans at home and abroad, while fostering national development.

The 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference will be held in Montego Bay, St. James, from June 14 to 18 under the theme ‘Diaspora Partnerships: Rebuilding a More Resilient Jamaica’.