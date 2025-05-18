Jamaicans Encouraged to Use Appropriate Conflict Resolution Measures

Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck, is encouraging citizens to end the cycle of violence in families and communities by employing proper conflict resolution practices.

“Violence, abuses [and] threats, solve nothing. What these do is create a cycle of violence and when violence is used and you think it is a last link, you get rid of the victim, the victim’s family will be so annoyed and inspired to take back revenge, reprisal, retaliation on the offender or the offender’s family,” Mr. Chuck said.

“Far too many homes, neighbourhoods, communities are engaged in violence to settle their problems. The Ministry of Justice wants to help you, but we can’t help you unless you access not only the information, but also the various resources and the means to settle your disputes, to resolve your conflicts,” he added.

The Minister was speaking during the eighth stop of the Legal Aid Council’s (LAC) justice fair for persons with disabilities, which was held at Turtle River Park in Ocho Rios, St. Ann on Friday (May 16).

Mr. Chuck encouraged victims of abuse to seek the necessary help from the Ministry’s victim services unit.

“If you are a victim of abuse, I beg you, don’t take it up with revenge. Go to the victim services office, talk to them, get the necessary advice, the counselling and if necessary, see if victim services can get the offender and you the victim to go to the restorative justice centre, because restorative justice is justice that heals,” he said.

“Once an offense has occurred, once there’s a victim and an offender, restorative justice can assist in healing and restoring the relationship,” the Minister added.

The justice fair forms part of the Ministry’s initiative to make justice more accessible to Jamaicans, including vulnerable citizens. It is also used as a tool to promote alternative justice services.

During the fair, persons with disabilities and other members of the public were provided with access to justice services such as expungement, victim support, estate management, child diversion and restorative justice.