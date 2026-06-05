Jamaicans Encouraged to Take Responsibility for the Safety of Their Food

Jamaicans are being encouraged to play their part in promoting food safety ahead of World Food Safety Day, being observed on June 7 this year.

Director of Policy Programme for Veterinary Public Health in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr. Sydonnie Thompson Gyles, said food safety is everybody’s responsibility.

“Food safety is not only the responsibility of the Government. So, simple actions like proper hand washing, safe food storage, thorough cooking of food, all of these can make a big difference in preventing illness. As we observe World Food Safety Day this year, I encourage all Jamaicans to play their part. As we move from burden to solutions, we’re not just protecting, we’re protecting our people, we’re protecting our economy, and we are protecting our future,” she said.

Speaking in a recent interview with JIS News, Dr. Thompson Gyles explained that food from animal sources is especially important when it comes to food safety.

“My role is at the intersection of human health, animal health, and food safety. What that means is that we have to develop and implement policies and programmes that ensure the food Jamaicans consume, especially foods of animal origin, such as meat, milk, eggs, fish and fish products… are safe,” she said.

This year, World Food Safety Day is being observed under the theme, ‘From burden to solution, safe food everywhere’.

Meanwhile, Dr. Thompson Gyles, who chairs the National Agricultural Health and Food Safety Coordinating Committee, is reminding the public that food safety starts long before the food is plated.

The multi-sectoral committee oversees planning and discussions around food safety and how it is promoted locally.

“It begins on the farm with healthy animals, proper handling of these animals, having strong inspection systems throughout the food chain. This is really what we call a farm to fork approach and it’s very critical to protecting public health. In Jamaica, we are advancing solutions through stronger food safety systems, improved surveillance, improved training for food handlers, and just general collaboration across sectors,” she said.