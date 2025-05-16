Jamaicans Encouraged to Take Part in Workers’ Week Activities

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., is encouraging Jamaicans to participate in the upcoming Workers’ Week 2025 activities.

Workers’ Week will be celebrated from May 18 to 23 under the theme ‘Transforming Jamaica’s Workforce for Greater Resilience and Sustainable Development’.

Addressing the Jamaica Employers’ Federation (JEF) 41st Annual Business and Workplace Convention on May 15 at the Jamaica Conference Centre in Kingston, the Minister said the events would recognise the significant role of workers in the thrust to drive Jamaica’s social and economic momentum.

“I want to take the opportunity to highlight the upcoming observance of Workers’ Week and to invite your participation in the activities. I look forward to welcoming you,” the Minister said.

Workers’ Week is a national observance held each year to honour the dedication and resilience of Jamaican workers.

The theme highlights the Ministry’s ongoing focus on equipping the Jamaican labour force to thrive in an evolving global environment, driven by innovation, sustainability and inclusivity.

The Week culminates on Labour Day, May 23, a time when citizens come together to engage in community improvement projects and reflect on Jamaica’s social and economic progress.

The Ministry will host several key events as part of the week’s observance, including a wreath-laying ceremony at the Agnes “Aggie” Bernard bust, located on the grounds of the Kingston Craft Market, downtown Kingston, as a tribute to this pioneering female trade unionist and workers’ advocate.

This ceremony aims to highlight the continuing importance of fair labour representation and protection for vulnerable groups.

The Ministry will also host a Cultural Day at Workers’ Park in Frome, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Attendees will have access to a wide range of services and information from various booth holders, including the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) Mobile Unit; the Ministry of Health and Wellness Mobile Unit, providing free health checks; HEART/NSTA Trust, sharing information on training and certification programmes; and the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), offering agricultural advice and support.

The Cultural Day is designed to bring services and opportunities directly to the people, especially those in rural communities. It targets a wide cross-section of the population, including jobseekers, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, students, and community members.

The Ministry will also host a Labour Relations Awards Banquet on Tuesday, May 20, where more than 40 companies, each operating for 100 years or more, will be recognised for their contributions to national development and for fostering industrial harmony over the decades.

This event is being held to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Labour Relations and Industrial Disputes Act (LRIDA), which was enacted in 1975. The LRIDA formalised the framework for handling industrial disputes, introduced the role of the Industrial Disputes Tribunal, and established guidelines for collective bargaining and employer-employee relations.