Jamaicans Encouraged to Support CPFSA’s 3k Run/Walk Race on November 17

Members of the public are encouraged to support children in State care by participating in the Child Protection and Family Services Agency’s (CPFSA) Jamaica Fit for Children 3K Run/Walk Race on Sunday, November 17.

The event, in observance of World Day for the Prevention of Child Abuse, commences 7:00 am at the Shell Bandstand, Hope Botanical Gardens, St. Andrew. All proceeds will go towards the CPFSA’s therapeutic centre, which provides vital psychosocial services for children in State care.

Public Relations and Communications Manager at the CPFSA, Kristen Laing, told JIS News that the event will bring together families, schools, corporate teams and community members to support the therapeutic centre.

She noted that the facility plays a critical role in healing children who have experienced trauma, by providing psychological and occupational therapy, play and art therapy and other specialised services.

“The Jamaica Fit for Children 3K Run/Walk is not only a fun and inclusive event for all ages, it also provides an opportunity for the public to support children who have been affected by abuse and neglect. Every step taken during this event will help to provide therapeutic support to children in State care who need it most,” Ms. Laing pointed out.

She added that this year’s race marks the CPFSA’s 20th anniversary.

“It is part of the CPFSA’s wider celebration of two decades of dedicated work in advocating for child rights and ensuring the safety and well-being of children, especially those in State care,” Ms. Laing pointed out.

She added that the event is intended to raise public awareness about child abuse prevention and the importance of creating supportive environments for all children.

Ms. Laing encourages all Jamaicans to participate in this year’s run/walk to support the cause, and stand in solidarity with children who deserve a future free from abuse and neglect.

“Through events like this, the CPFSA seeks to foster a culture of protection, awareness and care for children across the island,” she said.

For more information or to register, please visit www.childprotection.gov.jm.