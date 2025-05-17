Jamaicans Encouraged to Register Their Projects for Labour Day

Jamaicans are being encouraged to register their projects for Labour Day 2025.

Labour Day 2025 will be observed on Friday, May 23, 2025, under the theme, ‘Protect the Environment: Our Land, Our Duty, Our Future,’ with the slogan, ‘Jamaica Nice, Protect Wi Paradise.’

Persons or groups can register their projects by visiting the Jamaica Information Service (JIS) website at www.jis.gov.jm. They may also contact the Labour Day Secretariat at 876-569-2716 or 876-398-4880 for registration and additional information.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange made the disclosure during a JIS Think Tank held on Friday (May 16) at the Agency’s Television Department in Kingston.

Ms. Grange informed that several individuals and organisations have already submitted their project plans.

“We are encouraging them, both groups and individuals to register their projects so that we can in fact have the information to share with the public, so that the country will have an idea of the types of projects and the number of projects that will take place,” she said.

Minister Grange also stated that each municipal corporation will identify a main Labour Day project to receive national focus, as well as other activities across the parishes.

Additionally, she informed that Members of Parliament (MPs) have received approval to utilize up to $900,000 from their Constituency Development Fund (CDF) for Labour Day initiatives in their constituencies.

She noted that councillors, community groups, Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) will also organise projects in their respective areas.

Meanwhile, Minister Grange is urging Jamaicans to participate in Labour Day by undertaking environment focused programmes in their communities.

“You can plant a tree, you can clean up your community drains, you can go out and clean up beaches, so that we can protect the beaches and the environment,” she said.

“Let’s use this Labour Day to clean up, to plant up, to recycle, to reuse and to introduce in our daily lives habits that will protect the environment,” she emphasized.