Jamaicans Encouraged to Register for CTU ICT Week

Jamaicans are being encouraged to register for Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU) ICT Week 2025, which kicks off on September 29 at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel, in New Kingston.

Persons are encouraged to do so quickly, as spaces are limited. CTU ICT Week 2025 is being staged by the Government under the patronage of the Minister of Transport, Telecommunications and Energy, Hon. Daryl Vaz, in partnership with the CTU. The Week will conclude on October 3.

Registration is free of charge and can be done from the CTU or Ministry of Transport, Telecommunications and Energy’s website at https://ctu.int/event/ctu-ict-week-2025-jamaica/ or at www.mset.gov.jm.

Speaking with JIS News recently, Secretary-General of the CTU, Rodney Taylor, said ICT Week is one of the organisation’s flagship annual gatherings, which brings together regional governments, policymakers, private sector partners, and international stakeholders to explore the future of digital transformation in the Caribbean.

This year’s theme, ‘Driving Change: Connecting Futures’, underscores the urgency for Caribbean states to harness technology as a driver of innovation, competitiveness, and resilience.

“There is a lot that we need to do to improve our standing globally in terms of our ICT development. We certainly need to agree at the regional level to go forward with the implementation of the CARICOM Single ICT Space.

That is the strategic plan that calls for us to work more cohesively together to have common regulatory frameworks, common legislation and policies,” the Secretary-General said.

The week-long programme will feature a Strategic ICT Seminar for policymakers, which will address issues such as artificial intelligence, data governance, and satellite connectivity. It will also include the General Conference of Ministers of the CTU, where key resolutions on regional ICT priorities will be advanced.

Leading international industry players, including Viasat, will participate, offering insights into strengthening network resilience across the Caribbean.

Meanwhile, Principal Director for Telecommunications in the Ministry of Transport, Telecommunications and Energy, Kaydian Smith-Newton, stressed the importance of unity across the region.

“The truth is, when we stand alone, we are unable to benefit from economies of scale. But when we stand together, we can have more than a ripple effect regionally and internationally. This is why it was important for us to host this particular event, because we recognised that there are things that affect us and that if we don’t come together, we will not be able to achieve much,” Mrs. Smith-Newton said.

The CTU ICT Week 2025 serves as a catalyst for regional digital transformation, reinforcing the critical role of ICT in shaping a prosperous and connected Caribbean.