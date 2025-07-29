Jamaicans Encouraged to Join Celebrations for Emancipation and Independence

Jamaicans are being encouraged to take part in this year’s vibrant lineup of national Emancipation and Independence events.

Speaking during the National Emancipation and Independence Thanksgiving Church Service at Faith Cathedral Deliverance Centre in Kingston on Sunday (July 27), Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, said the events are designed to honour the past and celebrate the present.

She announced that on July 31, Seville Heritage Park in St Ann will come alive for the Emancipation Jubilee – a celebration where four cultures converge – Taino, African, Spanish and English influences blending through music, ministry and memory.

Ms. Grange also noted that the Independence Village will be established at the National Stadium Complex from August 2 to 6, showcasing the best of Jamaican creativity, including local cuisine, art, concert performances, and cultural expressions.

The National Festival Queen Coronation takes place at the National Indoor Sports Centre on August 2; the Gospel Star Final and Jamaica Praise Concert, August 3; Mello-Go-Roun’, August 4; and ‘Vintage in the Village’, August 5.

The celebrations will culminate on Independence Day, August 6, with the spectacular Grand Gala at the National Stadium.

Minister Grange announced that a key highlight of the Gala will be a segment celebrating the recent United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) inscription of Port Royal. She added that Jamaica’s rich musical heritage will also be prominently featured.

“We will bring to life the story of the sunken city, its rich history and the dramatic experience of the 1692 earthquake, all through powerful dramatisation. We will also celebrate our music, which has also been honored by UNESCO; it will be a vibrant tribute to a sound that has carried Jamaica’s message around the world,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ms. Grange announced that mini galas will be staged in each parish capital.

“So you don’t have to journey from the country to come to Kingston… you will be able to celebrate Jamaica 63 in your parish,” she informed.

The Jamaica Festival Song Competition results show was held on July 26 at Emancipation Park, where Abigail “Abi-D” Dunstan was crowned the 2025 winner for her patriotic anthem, ‘Sweet JA’.

Ms. Grange encouraged Jamaicans to wear the national colors – Black, Green and Gold – with pride, and adorn their homes and buildings in celebration of the nation’s heritage.

“Jamaica’s story is one of perseverance, faith and of bold joyful praise, even in adversity. Sixty-three years ago, on August 6, 1962, Jamaica stepped boldly onto the world stage, a free and sovereign nation, ready to shape its own destiny.

“As we prepare to celebrate 63 years of Independence, I invite all Jamaicans at home and abroad to embrace this year’s theme, ‘Be Proud, Be Bold in Black, Green and Gold’. Let it be more than a phrase; let it be our declaration,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Minister Grange commended stakeholder partners and sponsors for their pivotal role in promoting Jamaica’s rich cultural heritage.