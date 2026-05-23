Jamaicans Encouraged to Honour Nation’s Labour Pioneers

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., is encouraging Jamaicans to continue honouring the sacrifices of labour pioneers whose struggles helped shape the nation’s modern workforce and industrial relations system.

He was speaking during the Aggie Bernard Official Wreath-Laying Ceremony, held at the Aggie Bernard Monument on Port Royal Street in downtown Kingston, on Thursday (May 21).

The ceremony, held as part of the national Workers’ Week and Labour Day activities for 2026, paid tribute to Aggie Bernard’s legacy in Jamaica’s labour movement and her role in the struggle for dignity, justice, and improved conditions for workers.

Mr. Charles noted that the annual observance serves as a reminder of the courage and sacrifice of workers during the 1938 labour uprising.

“We should never allow ourselves to fall into forgetfulness, or to fall into the trap of thinking that we are here because of our own doings. In 1938, it was workers like Aggie Bernard who put their lives on the line,” he said.

“It is those workers who were bold enough to break the mould. You can just imagine how difficult it would have been for them to make those kinds of decisions, for them to say to themselves – ‘let me think differently, let me act differently, let me put my life on the line for the other generations to come’,” the Minister added.

Mr. Charles pointed out that while Aggie Bernard remains a prominent figure in Jamaica’s labour history, many others made sacrifices that remain unknown.

“Aggie Bernard is one name… but there are several whose names we will never know. They all gave their sacrifice for the struggle that has led to the success we have now, where Jamaica has established a reputation as a country with a successful operating tripartite functioning system, where employers and unions representing the workers and government can sit at the same table and genuinely have conversation and social dialogue,” he said.

The Minister emphasised the importance of preserving and strengthening the tripartite relationship among government, employers and workers.

“It is the structure of that tripartite that we have to acknowledge in this Workers’ Week,” he said.

Mr. Charles also underscored the Ministry’s continued commitment to improving working conditions and productivity.

“We look forward to what is to come… what will we do to strengthen the environment to make it safer, more sustainable and enjoyable for the workers, so that we can have greater productivity in our country. That is our responsibility at the Ministry of Labour,” he said.

The ceremony included the laying of wreaths by representatives of the Government, labour unions, and employer groups, in honour of Aggie Bernard and the workers who contributed to Jamaica’s labour movement.