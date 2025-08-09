Jamaicans Encouraged To Confront Indiscipline And Inequality

Prime Minister Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness says Jamaica can be proud of the progress made, since gaining independence on August 6, 1962.

In a message read by Member of Parliament for St. Thomas Eastern, Dr. Michelle Charles at the Independence Day Flag Raising Ceremony at the Paul Bogle Square in Morant Bay, on August 6, Dr. Holness said Jamaicans can “be proud of our progress in economic stability, record employment growth, reduced poverty and greater national confidence.”

“Let us walk forward proud of who we are, bold in what we have become and united in building a safe, strong and sovereign nation,” he stated.

Dr. Holness also called on Jamaicans to be bold in confronting the challenges of indiscipline, inequality and low productivity.

“Independence is not a gift; it is a responsibility. That is why we are creating the conditions for opportunity, promoting ownership, rewarding productivity and investing in law and order, housing, transportation, water, roads, healthcare, education and skills training,” he stated.

“Our goal is a Jamaica where every citizen has the freedom to work, learn and live without fear and the freedom to rise through effort enterprises and education,” he added.

The Prime Minister however stated that progress requires everyone taking responsibility “for our corner of this island, rejecting criminality, seizing opportunities, building businesses and contributing to the future that we want.”

“Every generation must decide the direction of our country and give their energy to making it real. Let our choices each day reflect the Jamaica we believe in, the Jamaica we are committed to, and the Jamaica we are determined to hand to the next generation,” he stated.

Independence 2025 was celebrated under the theme ‘Be Proud. Be Bold. In the Black, Green and Gold’.