Jamaicans Encouraged To Build Just And Equitable Society

Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, has called on Jamaicans to reflect on the nation’s journey to freedom and independence, and to boldly continue the work of building a just and equitable society.

“We gather today [not only] to commemorate freedom, but also to reaffirm our faith in Jamaica’s journey, a journey marked by resilience, sacrifice and divine favour, from the chains of slavery to the sovereignty of nationhood,” Mayor Vernon said.

He was addressing the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) and the St. James Municipal Corporation’s Independence Flag Raising and Civic Ceremony, held at Sam Sharpe Square in Montego Bay, St. James, on Wednesday (August 6).

Nine outstanding citizens were honoured during the ceremony for their contribution to the parish, in areas such as arts and culture, tourism, education, health, volunteerism community development.

Mayor Vernon described independence not as a single event, but a constant process that must be preserved and understood by every generation.

“Freedom is not a destination, but a constant state of preservation… one that must be understood and maintained,” he noted.

Highlighting the country’s economic and social progress, the Mayor stated that Jamaica’s debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio has declined from 135.6 percent in 2012, to 68.7 percent in 2025, the lowest in over 30 years.

He added that the national unemployment rate now stands at a record low of 3.5 percent.

“Today we can pay our bills without compromising our dignity… we must be proud, be bold in black, green and gold,” he declared.

Turning to the issue of crime, Mayor Vernon said that major crimes declined by 19 percent and murders by 40 percent in the first half of 2025.

“Jamaica is on track to record its lowest murder rate in 25 years… and right here in Montego Bay, our homicide rates trend closer to eight per 100,000 people,” he said.

The Mayor also urged citizens to value Jamaica’s cultural heritage as central to the nation’s development.

“From reggae to patois, from Rastafari to revivalism, we have created a cultural grammar that defies colonial erasure,” he stated, while encouraging Jamaicans to wear their black, green and gold with pride.

“Let us be proud of our heritage, bold in our aspirations and united in our purpose,” Mayor Vernon added.

During the ceremony, Governor General His Excellency Sir Patrick Allen’s Independence Day message was read by Custos of St. James, Bishop the Hon. Conrad Pitkin, while Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Dr. Andrew Holness’ message was read by Minister of Legal and Constitutional Affairs, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte.

The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange’s message was read by Member of Parliament for Central St. James, Heroy Clarke, while Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding’s message was read by Councillor of the Maroon Town Division, Anthony Swaby.