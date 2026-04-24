Jamaican Workers on Boundbrook Urban Centre Project to Receive Skills Upgrade and Certification

Jamaican workers on the Boundbrook Urban Centre project in Portland will benefit from skills upgrade and certification throughout the life of the project.

Principal of KenCasa Construction and Project Management Limited, Kirk Kennedy, explained that China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) has been asked not only to include local labour in the Boundbrook development but also to engage workers at their current skill levels and ensure that their abilities are upgraded for the project’s duration.

He disclosed that 65 per cent of the construction workers are local, while 35 per cent are from China.

Mr. Kennedy noted that while the project was stipulated to employ at least 50 per cent local workers, the team has ensured that the figure is even higher.

He emphasised that it is not only about the number of local persons involved but also about the quality and type of labour engaged.

“You may have persons entering as a labourer. But when they leave, they should be leaving learning a trade, probably as a steelman, a carpenter, or a mason,” Mr. Kennedy further stated.

The Project Manager noted that CHEC has been performing “very well” in relation to these discussions.

“In fact, we’ve also asked them to ask the HEART/NSTA Trust Academy to come in and certify people. So, it’s not just about training people and getting them up the skill ladder but also ensuring that there is certification of persons. Because, at the end of the day, what we want to do is build the competence of persons,” Mr. Kennedy pointed out.

The Boundbrook Urban Centre, being developed by the Factories Corporation of Jamaica (FCJ), is the second facility of its kind in the country.

Similar to the Morant Bay Urban Centre in St. Thomas, the Boundbrook campus will integrate public and private-sector entities within one space, providing residents and visitors to Portland with a convenient one stop hub.

The project is now 51 per cent developed, progressing on an 18 month construction timeline.