Jamaican Students Register Improved Results in 18 CSEC Subjects This Year

Jamaican students recorded improved results in 18 of the 34 subjects offered in this year’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations, including Mathematics.

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, disclosed the preliminary results while addressing the 62nd Annual Conference of the Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) at Ocean Coral Spring Resort in Trelawny on Wednesday (August 19).

She noted that Mathematics recorded a 4.8 percentage-point improvement, with Jamaica continuing to perform above the regional average in both Mathematics and English A.

Meanwhile, the pass rate for English A was 83.6 per cent this year, compared with 85 per cent in 2025.

Senator Morris Dixon further highlighted notable improvements across several subjects, including Geography, where the pass rate increased by 16.2 percentage points; Chemistry, 9.8 percentage points; Social Studies, 8.7 percentage points; Physics, 8.3 percentage points; Technical Drawing, 6.1 percentage points; Biology, 5.1 percentage points; and Music, 4.7 percentage points.

The Education Minister further noted that the improved performance was particularly significant, given the disruption to the education system caused by Hurricane Melissa last year.

She praised teachers and school leaders for their dedication in supporting students under challenging circumstances, particularly in parts of western Jamaica that were severely affected by the Category-Five cyclone.

“I am in awe of what our teachers and leaders have been able to do… [especially] in moving mathematics up… even after a hurricane,” the Minister said.

Senator Morris Dixon congratulated students and their parents on the examination results, underscoring the importance of strong academic performance in expanding opportunities and improving future prospects for young people.

She indicated that the Ministry was continuing its analysis of the CSEC results, including student performance across the various education regions, and would provide additional details once the exercise is completed.