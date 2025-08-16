Jamaican Students Continue to Excel in CAPE

Jamaican students continue to achieve high pass rates in the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

For CAPE Unit 1, there were 29,670 subject entries with a pass rate of 96.2 per cent, while for Unit 2, there were 12,500 subject entries with a 92.3 per cent pass rate.

The performance of students improved by 1.2 per cent and 1.3 per cent, for Unit 1 and Unit 2, respectively, when compared to last year.

“We are doing really well with CAPE. Teachers, principals, keep up the great work. We are so pleased to see that continued performance,” said Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon.

“We’ve seen improvements in 25 subjects in Unit 1 and 17 subjects in Unit 2. So, congratulations again to our students,” she said.

She was addressing a press conference held on Friday (Aug. 15) at the Ministry’s Heroes Circle headquarters in Kingston, where she presented a report on Jamaica’s performance in CAPE and the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC).

Among the subjects with the highest pass rates for CAPE are:

Unit 1:

Design and Technology – 100 per cent

Green Engineering – 100 per cent

Tourism – 97.2 per cent

Physics – 97.2 per cent

Food and Nutrition – 97.4 per cent

Geography – 98.1 per cent

Entrepreneurship – 96.5 per cent

Computer Science – 94.6 per cent

Pure Mathematics – 88.5 per cent

Unit 2:

Financial Services Studies – 100 per cent

Electrical and Electronic Engineering Technology – 100 per cent

Green Engineering – 100 per cent

French – 100 per cent

Spanish – 100 per cent

Performing Arts – 100 per cent

Tourism – 97.8 per cent

Sociology – 97 per cent

Food and Nutrition – 99 per cent

Geography – 98 per cent

Information Technology – 97.5 per cent

Pure Mathematics – 92.8 per cent