Jamaican Students Continue to Excel in CAPE

Jamaican Students Continue to Excel in CAPEBy: August 16, 2025 ,
The Full Story
Jamaican students continue to achieve high pass rates in the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).
For CAPE Unit 1, there were 29,670 subject entries with a pass rate of 96.2 per cent, while for Unit 2, there were 12,500 subject entries with a 92.3 per cent pass rate.
The performance of students improved by 1.2 per cent and 1.3 per cent, for Unit 1 and Unit 2, respectively, when compared to last year.
“We are doing really well with CAPE. Teachers, principals, keep up the great work. We are so pleased to see that continued performance,” said Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon.
“We’ve seen improvements in 25 subjects in Unit 1 and 17 subjects in Unit 2. So, congratulations again to our students,” she said.
She was addressing a press conference held on Friday (Aug. 15) at the Ministry’s Heroes Circle headquarters in Kingston, where she presented a report on Jamaica’s performance in CAPE and the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC).
Among the subjects with the highest pass rates for CAPE are:
Unit 1:
Design and Technology – 100 per cent
Green Engineering – 100 per cent
Tourism – 97.2 per cent
Physics – 97.2 per cent
Food and Nutrition – 97.4 per cent
Geography – 98.1 per cent
Entrepreneurship – 96.5 per cent
Computer Science – 94.6 per cent
Pure Mathematics – 88.5 per cent
Unit 2:
Financial Services Studies – 100 per cent
Electrical and Electronic Engineering Technology – 100 per cent
Green Engineering – 100 per cent
French – 100 per cent
Spanish – 100 per cent
Performing Arts – 100 per cent
Tourism – 97.8 per cent
Sociology – 97 per cent
Food and Nutrition – 99 per cent
Geography – 98 per cent
Information Technology – 97.5 per cent
Pure Mathematics – 92.8 per cent