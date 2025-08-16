| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Government of Jamaica ja-flag

Jamaican Students Continue to Excel in CAPE

By: JUDANA MURPHY, August 16, 2025
Education
Share
Jamaican Students Continue to Excel in CAPE
Photo: Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, addresses a press conference held on Friday August 15) at the Ministry’s Heroes Circle offices in Kingston, where she presented a report on Jamaica’s performance in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination CAPE) tests.
Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, addresses a press conference held on Friday (August 15) at the Ministry’s Heroes Circle offices in Kingston, where she presented a report on Jamaica’s performance in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) tests.

The Full Story

Jamaican students continue to achieve high pass rates in the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).  

For CAPE Unit 1, there were 29,670 subject entries with a pass rate of 96.2 per cent, while for Unit 2, there were 12,500 subject entries with a 92.3 per cent pass rate.  

The performance of students improved by 1.2 per cent and 1.3 per cent, for Unit 1 and Unit 2, respectively, when compared to last year. 

“We are doing really well with CAPE. Teachers, principals, keep up the great work. We are so pleased to see that continued performance,” said Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon.  

“We’ve seen improvements in 25 subjects in Unit 1 and 17 subjects in Unit 2. So, congratulations again to our students,” she said.  

She was addressing a press conference held on Friday (Aug. 15) at the Ministry’s Heroes Circle headquarters in Kingston, where she presented a report on Jamaica’s performance in CAPE and the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC). 

Among the subjects with the highest pass rates for CAPE are:  

Unit 1:  

Design and Technology – 100 per cent
Green Engineering – 100 per cent 

Tourism – 97.2 per cent 

Physics – 97.2 per cent  

Food and Nutrition – 97.4 per cent  

Geography – 98.1 per cent  

Entrepreneurship – 96.5 per cent  

Computer Science – 94.6 per cent 

Pure Mathematics – 88.5 per cent  

Unit 2:  

Financial Services Studies – 100 per cent  

Electrical and Electronic Engineering Technology – 100 per cent 

Green Engineering – 100 per cent 

French – 100 per cent 

Spanish – 100 per cent  

Performing Arts – 100 per cent  

Tourism – 97.8 per cent  

Sociology – 97 per cent  

Food and Nutrition – 99 per cent  

Geography – 98 per cent  

Information Technology – 97.5 per cent 

Pure Mathematics – 92.8 per cent  

Last Updated: August 16, 2025