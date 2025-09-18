Jamaican Students at Howard University Urged to Embrace Technological Advancement

Ambassador to the United States (US), His Excellency Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson, has called on Jamaica Howard University Affinity Network (JHUAN) scholarship award recipients to embrace technological advancement and remain adaptable in an evolving global environment.

“I want to see you riding that wave of technology and not being swamped by it,” he said.

“Be confident that we can manage change, that we can do great things going forward and that, generationally, we will remain forever Jamaican stars at whatever we do,” he added.

Ambassador Anderson was addressing JHUAN’s seventh annual HUes of Blue fundraising reception held on Saturday (September 13), at his residence in Maryland.

Twenty-six students of Jamaican heritage attending Howard University were awarded scholarships totalling US$107,000. Each recipient received US$4,000 to assist with educational expenses.

The annual scholarship is awarded to students of Jamaican birth or parentage, with a grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or higher and are enrolled full time at Howard University.

Ambassador Anderson congratulated the scholarship recipients and urged them to “pay it forward” by contributing to JHUAN once they achieve professional success, thereby sustaining the cycle of opportunity and empowerment.

He said that JHUAN “has been a beacon of hope and a pillar of pride for the recipients of this unique scholarship programme,” noting that the organisation’s mission extends beyond financial assistance to include mentorship, life coaching, and career development opportunities.

JHUAN President, Don Christian, who also serves on the Howard University Board of Trustees, said the scholarship programme exists to “inspire our students to dream more, learn more, and become more”.

“As an alumnus who has benefited greatly from Howard University, it is important that we look for ways to support our academic institutions and pay it forward,” he pointed out.

The JHUAN operates as a community-driven organisation dedicated to supporting Jamaican students at Howard University through financial aid, mentorship, and professional development.

Its flagship HUes of Blue event serve as the primary fundraising initiative, uniting members of the diaspora, business leaders, and diplomatic officials in support of Caribbean educational excellence in the US.

Since its establishment in 2018, JHUAN has disbursed 115 scholarships valued at US$463,000, providing vital financial support to Jamaican students at Howard. This year alone, scholarship applications rose by 75 per cent, while fundraising has grown at an average rate of 39 per cent annually.

The evening’s fundraiser included a US$100,000 donation from Howard alumna and entrepreneur Lisa Brown Alexander, with an additional US$100,000 for the scholarship fund.

The evening’s programme included the presentation of the Bancroft S. Gordon Scholarship Award established in honour of the late Howard alumnus and former football player, to Bamidele Aina and Bleyne Montaque. The award recognises outstanding achievement in athletics, academics, leadership, and community engagement.

IMPACT Awards were also presented to distinguished Howard alumni –independent director for Compass Group PLC, Arlene Isaacs-Lowe; and former Chief Executive Officer of NCB Capital Markets, Christopher Williams.