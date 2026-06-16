Jamaican Diaspora Members Urged to Assist with Support Services for Children with Special Education Needs

Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon, is calling on members of the Jamaican Diaspora to partner with the Government in expanding support services for children with special education needs.

Addressing a panel discussion on ‘Building a Resilient Education System in Partnership with the Diaspora’, at the 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference, at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James, on June 15, the Minister said greater collaboration is needed to address critical gaps in assessment and therapeutic services.

She noted that while the Ministry continues to strengthen its capacity to identify students requiring specialised support, additional expertise is needed to ensure that children receive the interventions necessary to reach their full potential.

Senator Morris Dixon pointed out that an increasing number of students are being identified with special education needs, making the expansion of services a priority for the education sector.

The Minister outlined that children with special education needs must not be overlooked, stressing that they have valuable contributions to make to national development.

“Our special education children cannot be left behind. They’re just as important as every other child and they have a lot to give to this country, but we’re not equipped,” she said.

She highlighted the Ministry’s efforts to improve access to diagnostic services, noting that a new diagnostic centre is slated to open in Portland this year.

The facility, she said, will reduce travel times for families in Portland and St. Mary seeking assessments for their children.

“We’re very happy about it because parents in Portland and St. Mary won’t have to travel long distances anymore. They can get their children assessed closer to home,” the Minister said.

However, Senator Morris Dixon underscored that assessment is only the first step, pointing to a shortage of professionals such as speech therapists and occupational therapists who can provide ongoing support.

“If any of you are in a school, university where you are training speech therapists or occupational therapists or anyone working with children with special needs, we are here for you,” she said.

The Minister further indicated that the Government is open to facilitating practical training opportunities for overseas students and professionals interested in supporting Jamaica’s special education sector.

“If you want to do your practical [assignments] here in Jamaica and bring students here and work with our children, we’re open. We’re a very flexible ministry. We understand that we may not have all the resources here, but we’re open to getting the support for the students in different ways,” she added.