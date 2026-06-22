Jamaican Diaspora Members Reaffirm Support for Healthcare Development

Members of the Jamaican diaspora reaffirmed their support for healthcare development on June 18, when they provided medical services for residents during the Diaspora Day of Service, at the reopened Catherine Hall Community Health Centre in St. James.

The initiative, led by 2024 Governor-General’s Achievement Award recipient and Vice Chair of the Jamaica Diaspora Task Force Action Network (JDTAN) Health and Wellness Task Force, Dr. Dahlia Blake, formed part of activities for the 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference and brought together healthcare professionals from Jamaica and the United States.

Dr. Blake led a team of healthcare professionals who provided services at the Catherine Hall Community Health Centre, while a smaller contingent was deployed to the Granville Health Centre. Combined, the teams served approximately 40 patients during the day’s outreach activities.

The mission delivered primary healthcare services, health screenings, patient education and vision screening.

The medical team comprised healthcare professionals from Florida, including diaspora members and returning residents, working alongside local healthcare personnel from Cornwall Regional Hospital, the St. James Public Health Services and Imperial Optical.

Highlighting the diaspora’s contribution to national development, Dr Blake said overseas Jamaicans remain deeply invested in strengthening the country’s healthcare sector.

“The diaspora is committed to supporting Jamaica and the healthcare initiatives. We’re an integral part of Jamaica, and for the growth and sustainability of Jamaica, we want to influence healthcare in a major way, and we’re excited to do that,” she said.

Among those benefiting from the services was Byron Shaw, who attended the health centre for a health check.

“The service from Dr Blake is so good. She’s a very excellent doctor, and she loves people,” Mr. Shaw said.

Meanwhile, Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Alando Terrelonge, commended members of the diaspora for their continued investment in communities across the island through service projects undertaken during the conference.

Mr. Terrelonge described the undertaking as a fitting conclusion to what he said was a successful conference and thanked overseas Jamaicans who travelled to participate, as well as the Montego Bay Convention Centre for its support in facilitating the event.

“It really was a phenomenal conference. So, again, thanks to everyone who came out, most importantly our diaspora teams who are here today, the Day of Service, giving back to communities,” he said.

Some of the event sponsors included Opera Meets Reggae, Lyssa-Reva Print and Press, Jovera Collective, and Pier 1 Jamaica.