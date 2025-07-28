Jamaican Conjoined Twins Depart for Saudi Arabia Ahead of Life-Changing Surgery

Conjoined twins, Azaria and Azora Elson, have departed Jamaica for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where they are scheduled to undergo life-changing separation surgery.

The 20-month-old toddlers, their mother, Iesha McMurray, and a team of medical professionals departed the island on a Medevac flight from the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) in Kingston on Sunday (July 27).

They are expected to arrive in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Monday (July 28) following a brief stopover in the United Kingdom.

The arrangement was made possible through the intervention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, which facilitated dialogue between the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI), where the twins were receiving care, and officials of the Government of Saudi Arabia.

Portfolio Minister, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith; Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Dr. Waleed bin Abdulrahman Alhamoudi, and the children’s father, Odane Elson, were among those present at NMIA to see off the twins and their medical team.

Azaria and Azora are Omphalopagus conjoined twins – joined at the abdomen – a rare congenital condition occurring in approximately one in every 50,000 to 150,000 live births worldwide.

The girls share a liver and have remained at the UHWI since birth, due to their condition and associated medical complications, including congenital heart abnormalities.

They will undergo extensive medical evaluations in preparation for the complex surgery, which is expected to take place within two months at King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital in Riyadh, under the Saudi Programme for Separating Conjoined Twins.

Senator Johnson Smith expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Saudi Arabian Government and His Majesty, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, for facilitating the twins’ surgery and generously covering all associated medical, transportation, and logistical costs.

“This initiative, undertaken by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre and, indeed, under the aegis of the Royal Family, is one of the most beautiful ways in which the relationship between countries can be strengthened, because it demonstrates that those who have are able to help those who [don’t] have,” the Minister stated.

She emphasised that the initiative deserves global commendation, recognition, and appreciation.

“We send our prayers for the guidance of the hands and hearts [of the medical team] as they undertake this most delicate and sensitive surgery that has the opportunity to change two lives and all of the lives that surround them. We send every blessing and every prayer for their guidance,” Minister Johnson Smith said.

She expressed optimism regarding the twins’ surgery, noting that the Saudi Programme for Separating Conjoined Twins – now in its third decade – has achieved remarkable success.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Alhamoudi assured Mr. Elson that the surgery will be successful.

He noted that earlier on Sunday, a surgical team at the King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital successfully separated 17-month-old Syrian conjoined twins, Selin and Elin.

The eight-hour procedure was conducted by a multidisciplinary medical team, comprising 24 consultants and specialists.

An emotional Mr. Elson expressed heartfelt gratitude for the support he and his family have received from the Ministry, the UHWI team and the Saudi Arabian Government.

He noted that the twins’ mother has been a pillar of strength throughout their medical journey, making daily visits to the hospital to comfort and care for the children.

“I’m very happy. I know they’re going to pull through. I’m just hoping for the best,” Mr. Elson told JIS News.

The Saudi Programme for Separating Conjoined Twins has successfully separated 66 pairs of conjoined twins from around the world.