Jamaican Businesses Urged to Embrace Accreditation

Jamaican businesses and organisations seeking to compete in global markets are being encouraged to embrace accreditation as a tool for building trust, strengthening quality systems and unlocking new opportunities.

The message was highlighted during a joint webinar hosted by JANAAC Global Accreditation and the Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ) on Wednesday (June 24) in recognition of World Accreditation Day 2026, celebrated under the theme ‘Innovation, Trust and Sustainability: The Power of Accreditation’.

Acting Senior Programme Coordinator at JANAAC, Vanessa Bailey-Higgins, said that accreditation plays a critical role in ensuring that Jamaican organisations can demonstrate competence and gain international recognition.

“Accreditation builds confidence by showing that organisations have the competence, systems and processes required to operate at an internationally recognised level,” she pointed out.

As the only internationally recognised accreditation body in the English-speaking Caribbean, JANAAC provides accreditation services for conformity assessment bodies, including laboratories, inspection bodies and certification bodies, helping organisations align with internationally accepted standards.

Mrs. Bailey-Higgins said that JANAAC’s international recognition supports trade facilitation by helping to reduce technical barriers and allowing accredited services and results to be more widely accepted across global markets.

She outlined JANAAC’s accreditation process, which guides entities from application and document review through onsite assessment and final recognition.

She encouraged organisations interested in improving their readiness to take advantage of JANAAC’s support services, including pre-assessments and training opportunities.

Accreditation Facilitation Officer and lead for Jamaica’s National Accreditation Focal Point at BSJ, Kimberly Powell, highlighted the role of the focal point in helping organisations navigate the path to accreditation.

She noted that many organisations understand the value of accreditation but are unsure how to begin.

“Through the National Accreditation Focal Point, BSJ provides free guidance and technical support to help conformity assessment bodies prepare for accreditation,” she said.

Support offered includes assistance with understanding accreditation requirements, management system guidance, gap assessments, training needs assessments and coaching throughout the implementation process.

“The National Accreditation Focal Point serves as the link between organisations and JANAAC, helping businesses move from understanding accreditation to becoming ready for it,” Ms. Powell said.

She encouraged organisations to view accreditation as an investment in competitiveness, noting that it provides a pathway for Jamaican services to gain recognition beyond local borders.

“Accreditation is your passport to the world – tested once, accepted everywhere,” Ms. Powell said.