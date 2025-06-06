JamaicaEye Monitoring Centre Opens at Denham Town Police Station

The Government has invested $300 million in the installation of 285 high-definition closed-circuit television cameras (CCTVs), which are now operational across Denham Town, Waltham and the downtown business district.

The surveillance cameras, which were mounted over a period of one year, form part of the Denham Town JamaicaEye Monitoring Centre, which was officially opened by Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, at the Denham Town Police Station on Thursday (June 5).

The cameras will provide live feed, 24 hours per day, seven days per week, into the monitoring centre, to help officers detect suspicious behaviour, monitor hotspots, and respond to incidents with greater speed and precision.

Dr. Chang said the cameras, which will increase visibility in the areas, are expected to contribute to the continued reduction in crime.

“The cameras are there to add to the safety of the community and to bring about a new level of surveillance by our police officers,” he pointed out.

Dr. Chang informed that the Denham Town facility is the ninth JamaicaEye monitoring centre operating islandwide, noting that more centres will be brought on stream across the island.

All the facilities will feed into the C5 Centre, which will serve as the central hub for managing surveillance, dispatch and national security data.

“It’s part of a wider and sustained investment strategy to modernise how we approach law enforcement, crime prevention, and public safety across Jamaica,” he stated.

“Through this and other initiatives, we are providing our police officers with the tools to get the job done,” he added.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development and Member of Parliament for Kingston Western, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, welcomed the installation of the CCTV cameras and the opening of the monitoring centre.

“I think this will significantly improve the quality of policing. It will allow the residents to have more confidence in the work of the security forces and this, for me, is one of the greatest achievements that we could ever have here in West Kingston,” he said.

“Having a facility such as this will protect… it will increase the confidence, the respect and the trust that the community has in the police force,” he added.

Commanding Officer, Information, Communications and Technology Division, Superintendent of Police, Orette Bascoe, in his remarks, said the police will leverage the full features and capabilities of the CCTV system to create safe spaces.

“This is an investment in your safety and security. Your JCF is here to continue delivering high-quality service and be responsive to your calls for service,” he assured the residents.