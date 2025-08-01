Jamaica will not relent in its pursuit of reparations for the injustices of slavery, says Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange.

“We must repair the damage. That is why we will be petitioning the King [of England], as we call for reparations for the damage to be repaired that they did to our ancestors,” the Minister stated.

She was speaking during the 29th Seville Emancipation Jubilee held at Seville Heritage Park in St. Ann on Thursday (July 31).

The all-night cultural vigil, which honoured the enduring legacy of African ancestors and the abolition of slavery, extended into the early hours of Emancipation Day on Friday (August 1).

Ms. Grange said pursuing reparations represents one of the ways Jamaicans can begin to repay the profound debt owed to their ancestors who endured over 400 years of chattel enslavement.

During her 2025/26 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on June 24, the Minister announced that Jamaica was in the process of submitting a formal petition to His Majesty King Charles III, requesting that he refer aonbjj set of legal questions to the Judicial Privy Council concerning reparations for slavery.

“It is because we must repair the damage. I call on every one of you, on us all, to reflect on our resilient forebears, their struggles and their triumphs. Let us commit like they did, to doing our part to make our homeland Jamaica a better place,” she added.

Ms. Grange urged national unity, especially in matters of heritage and culture, emphasising that political divisions have no place in the preservation of Jamaica’s cultural identity.Okoye Henry

She called for collaboration over competition, noting that building the nation requires collective effort.

“Just consider our enslaved ancestors… they died so that you and I could be free today. I don’t want you to take it lightly. We owe a great debt to the ancestors, and we repay them by drawing on their incredible resilience to ensure that never again will the black race or any people be enslaved. So… as we celebrate our freedom, let us build Jamaica and let us always choose Jamaica,” Minister Grange added.

The Seville Emancipation Jubilee, organised by the Jamaica National Heritage Trust (JNHT), was a vibrant celebration of the country’s cultural legacy.

At midnight on July 31, the Emancipation Proclamation was read to mark the historic moment when freedom was granted to enslaved people in British colonies.

The all-night celebration featured a diverse array of cultural activities, including music, dance, drumming, drama, food, and fashion.

The cultural showcase highlighted performances by the Kaya Junkunnu Band, Charles Town Maroons, and the Akwaba Drummers, alongside a stage show featuring popular local entertainers.

The organisers also ensured that free chocolate tea was available for patrons throughout the night to add to the festive atmosphere.