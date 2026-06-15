Jamaica Well Positioned to Strengthen Foothold in Global Spirits Industry – State Minister

Jamaica is well positioned to strengthen its foothold in the global spirits industry and generate greater economic value from one of its most internationally recognised products, says Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Delano Seiveright.

Speaking at the recently held West Indies Rum and Spirits Producers’ Association (WIRSPA) and Spirits Pool Association (SPA) Cocktail Reception in Kingston, Mr. Seiveright underscored the significant contribution of Jamaica’s rum industry to the national economy and highlighted opportunities for future growth.

“The rum industry represents far more than beverage production. It supports economic activity across agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, logistics and exports, making it a critical pillar of Jamaica’s economic development,” he said.

The State Minister noted that Jamaica’s rum exports generated approximately US$57 million (J$9.1 billion) in 2024, contributing substantially to employment, foreign exchange earnings and value-added manufacturing.

Highlighting the scale of the international marketplace, Mr. Seiveright referenced a 2024 study conducted by Oxford Economics and International Wine and Spirits Research on behalf of the World Spirits Alliance.

The study found that the global spirits industry contributes approximately US$730 billion (J$117 trillion) to global Gross Domestic Product (GDP), supports some 36 million jobs worldwide, generates roughly US$390 billion (J$62 trillion) in tax revenues and drives approximately US$120 billion (J$19 trillion) in supplier spending.

Those figures, according to the State Minister, demonstrate that “this is not a niche industry. It is a major global industry with enormous economic impact”.

Mr. Seiveright pointed to Jamaica’s competitive advantages, including its globally recognised rum heritage, strong tourism linkages, established production expertise and reputation for authenticity and quality.

He emphasised that expanding exports, strengthening value-added production and protecting Jamaica Rum through the country’s Geographical Indication (GI) framework will be critical to capturing a larger share of growing international demand.

“When we look at rum, we see agriculture, manufacturing, logistics, tourism, export earnings, intellectual property, rural livelihoods, employment and Brand Jamaica,” the State Minister noted.

He also stressed the importance of sustained collaboration between government and industry stakeholders to enhance competitiveness, attract investment and support long-term sector growth.

Meanwhile, Chairman of WIRSPA and the Spirits Pool Association, Clement “Jimmy” Lawrence, highlighted the importance of safeguarding Caribbean competitiveness amid evolving international trade conditions and ongoing supply chain challenges.

Mr. Lawrence noted that the Caribbean spirits industry remains a significant contributor to agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, employment and foreign exchange earnings throughout the region.

He also underscored the need for strong partnerships among governments, regional institutions and private-sector stakeholders to ensure that Caribbean manufacturers remain globally competitive.

The reception also marked the launch of WIRSPA’s Sustainability Report, which highlights environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives being implemented by producers across the Caribbean.

A major highlight of the evening was the presentation of a special award to internationally acclaimed Jamaican Master Blender, Dr. Joy Spence, in recognition of her outstanding contribution to Jamaica Rum and the wider Caribbean spirits industry.

The event brought together regional industry leaders, exporters, manufacturers, policymakers and trade specialists from across the Caribbean, reinforcing the sector’s commitment to growth, sustainability and international competitiveness.