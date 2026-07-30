Jamaica Welcomes President of Ghana, South Africa’s Deputy Minister for Emancipendence

Jamaica will welcome visits from the President of Ghana and South Africa’s Deputy Minister for the island’s Emancipation and Independence commemorations.

The announcement was made by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, during a Post Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House on Wednesday (July 29).

“At the invitation of Prime Minister [Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew] Holness, Jamaica will next week host His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, for a State visit scheduled from August 2 to 5,” she said.

She noted that Jamaica and Ghana share long-standing bonds of friendship, and the visit is an opportunity to strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

South Africa’s Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Alvin Botes, will pay an official visit to the island from August 4 to 7.

The visit will provide the opportunity for Jamaica and South Africa to build on the strong and enduring ties between the two nations.

“These visits come at a fitting time as we celebrate Emancipendence, Senator Johnson Smith noted.