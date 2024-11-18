Jamaica Welcomes More Than One Million Cruise Passengers

Jamaica has welcomed over one million cruise passengers this year, contributing more than US$200 million to the local economy.

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, made the disclosure while addressing the second annual Regal Awards at Sandals Ochi Beach Resort in Ocho Rios, St. Ann, on Saturday (November 16).

“Jamaica’s cruise activities have stood [their] ground,” he said, noting the economic significance of cruise tourism to the nation.

According to the Minister, cruise tourism has the highest level of convertibility of the dollar, providing immediate economic benefits to local vendors and small business owners.

“While in other areas of tourism you have months, sometimes, to wait [on the dollar], with cruise tourism, it is instant convertibility,” Mr. Bartlett indicated.

“The dollar gets into their pockets immediately and the little man in Ocho Rios has an opportunity to go and pay his bills immediately after the cruise ship leaves in any day,” he added.

Mr. Bartlett underscored the transformative power of cruise tourism for towns like Ocho Rios, which now accounts for nearly one-third of all cruise passengers arriving in Jamaica.

He praised the efforts of global cruise partners and urged them to continue their support for Jamaica’s tourism industry.

The Regal Awards, organised by Jamaica Vacations (JamVac), celebrate the contributions of top travel advisors.

Eight high performing advisors were recognised, with the top five receiving special awards.

Mr. Bartlett lauded the advisors for their dedication and contributions to the development of Jamaica’s tourism industry.

“We want to let you know that you are awarded because you add value to Jamaica’s tourism, and cruise tourism in particular. The value that you have added has created important avenues for development of so many people,” the Minister said.

The top five honourees were: Stephanie Mays, Mindy Kleeburg, Carol Williams, Amanda Santana and Jacquetta White.

In her acceptance address, Ms. Kleeburg said travel advisors play a crucial role in ensuring seamless travel experiences for clients.

She assured that they will continue to support Jamaica’s tourism sector, adding that “it’s amazing being awarded.”