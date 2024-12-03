Jamaica Welcomes Inaugural LATAM Airlines Flight From Peru

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, welcomed the inaugural LATAM Airlines flight from Lima, Peru, to the Sangster International Airport in St. James on December 1, noting that it is a sign of bigger things to come.

Mr. Bartlett, who was present for the flight’s arrival, alongside a delegation of government officials and tourism executives, said that this is just the beginning of Jamaica being richly rewarded for its ambitious expansion into the South American market.

He added that the Ministry fully expects that the current three-times-per-week arrangement into Sangster will be transformed into daily flights by next winter.

“We also expect the 41,000 passengers that are slated for the winter to balloon to as high as 100,000 by next year. That’s how confident we are about what we should be seeing down the road, based on the work we have been putting in,” the Minister said.

“With a full flight carrying 141 eager visitors, this monumental occasion also showcases Jamaica’s growing appeal as a premier travel destination, highlighting our commitment to attracting diverse tourists from around the world. This is also a loud and clear signal that South America is a wide-open market with enormous potential,” he added.

The Minister argued that the introduction of three weekly LATAM flights from Peru is a testament to the effective strategies employed by the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) to tap into new markets, complementing Jamaica’s traditional source markets in the United States, Canada, and Great Britain.

As the visitors disembarked, they were greeted by the rhythmic sounds of a local mento band. Passengers, some with small children in tow, danced to the lively tunes, and shouts of ‘We love Jamaica’ echoed loudly, prompting Mr. Bartlett to note that “the warm reception” not only highlighted the island’s cultural richness but also reinforced Jamaica’s reputation as a friendly and welcoming destination.

He further expressed optimism about the future, urging stakeholders not to become complacent amid this progress.

“Jamaica stands on the cusp of doing something truly special in South America,” he added, reiterating the island’s commitment to enhancing its visibility and attractiveness in the region.

He said that the decision to target South America is part of a broader strategy by the Ministry to diversify its tourism offerings and attract a wider range of international travellers.

The Minister pointed out that the impact of the Lima, Peru, route extends beyond just tourism but also has the potential to strengthen economic ties between Jamaica and Peru, noting that as more South Americans discover the beauty of Jamaica, there will be opportunities for “increased trade, investment, and cultural exchange”.