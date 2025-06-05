Jamaica Welcomes Inaugural Flight from Lisbon, Portugal

The Ministry of Tourism celebrated a significant milestone on June 4 with the inaugural arrival of the World2Fly flight from Lisbon, Portugal, to the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St. James.

The flight, carrying 360 passengers, marks a new chapter in Jamaica’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its presence in the European market and showcases the fruitful results of dedicated collaboration among industry partners.

Speaking at the welcoming ceremony following the flight’s arrival, Minister of State in the Ministry of Tourism, Hon. Delano Seiveright, emphasised that this inaugural flight is more than just the beginning of a new air route, but also one that symbolises the deepening of ties between Jamaica and Portugal and, by extension, with all of Continental Europe.

“This moment stands as a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in making this route a reality. It’s a clear demonstration of our commitment to expanding Jamaica’s reach and providing more direct access to our beautiful island,” the State Minister said.

Mr. Seiveright noted that from June to October 2025, the Ministry anticipates welcoming more than 6,000 visitors from Continental Europe through this weekly non-stop flight.

He highlighted that what initially began as 17 rotations have already been extended to 18, driven by strong demand and the undeniable appeal of Jamaica as a premier travel destination.

“This extension is a clear sign of the growing interest and confidence in Jamaica’s tourism offerings,” he added.

The achievement, the State Minister explained, did not happen overnight but represents the culmination of nearly a year of strategic planning and collaborative effort that commenced in June 2024, when discussions about this route first began.

He said that a joint effort among the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), World2Meet, and New Blue resulted in an eight-month marketing campaign launched in November 2024, aimed at promoting this new connection to European travellers.

“Today, we see the fruits of this strategic partnership. Each Wednesday, until September 24, this non-stop flight will bring approximately 352 visitors directly to our shores, opening new opportunities for our hospitality and tourism sectors, and fostering stronger cultural and economic ties between Jamaica and Portugal,” the State Minister said.

He expressed optimism about future collaborations and continued growth in European tourism.

“We are committed to enhancing our global reach, and today’s flight is a testament to what we can achieve through partnership, innovation, and a shared vision for sustainable growth,” the State Minister said.